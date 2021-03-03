Wyndham Rewards Celebrates Members with Five Weeks of Surprise Deals

Every Wednesday through March 31, Wyndham Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can expect a new surprise offer to go into effect, ranging from discounts on hotels in popular destinations to bonus point offers and more. With travel looking a bit different this year, the month-long celebration has a variety of options for members, with deals and offers that can be redeemed both in the short and long term as well as on the road and at home.

"For us, this month is not only about celebrating our Wyndham Rewards members, but giving travelers a reason to celebrate and get excited for trips to come," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Whether it's a staycation this weekend or that once-in-a-lifetime future trip you're planning, Wyndham Rewards is proud to offer a lineup of deals that cater to every traveler, whenever you're ready to travel next. After all, you've earned this."

Member Month kicks off today with a big bonus on Wyndham Rewards points purchases. Now through April 5, 2021, purchases come with a 40% bonus. (Minimum point purchase required.) Members can purchase up to 45,000 points per year and may do so at www.wyndhamrewards.com or via Wyndham's all-new mobile app, available for iOS and Android.

Those seeking the latest Member Month offers, along with terms and conditions for each offer, can easily find them by visiting www.wyndhamrewards.com/membermonth. While new deals will launch weekly, most will run for at least two weeks or more, allowing members to take advantage of multiple offers throughout the month. Membership in Wyndham Rewards is required and the program is free to join.

As the travel landscape evolves in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Most hotels are open and welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on Us® initiative. Guests can also take advantage of mobile check-in and checkout at more than 6,000 hotels thanks to the Company's new mobile app. Wyndham has extended current Wyndham Rewards member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at over 8,900 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 86 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com . You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

