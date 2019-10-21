Wyndham Rewards Named Best Hotel Loyalty Program in USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Second Consecutive Year

This marks the second consecutive year that Wyndham Rewards has taken top honors in the hotel loyalty program category. Nominations are sourced by a panel of travel industry experts, including editors from USA Today and 10best.com, and winners are chosen based on daily voting from USA Today readers over a period of four weeks.

"In a crowded loyalty landscape, it's thrilling to know that our program and credit card were ranked number one by those who matter most: our members," said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president, Worldwide Loyalty and Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

This year's ranking comes on the heels of Wyndham Rewards introducing a host of new features this past spring, all centered on making the program even more rewarding for its millions of members around the globe. Among the many enhancements introduced: free nights at thousands of hotels starting at just 7,500 points, new places to stay with the addition of more than 900 La Quinta® by Wyndham hotels and more ways to earn and redeem thanks to relationships with DoorDash, Viator, Marathon gas and others.

Added Hamlisch, "When we evolved Wyndham Rewards, it was in direct response to feedback from our members and the benefits and features they told us they value most. This latest honor is a testament to the significance of that work and the continued importance of celebrating and serving the everyday traveler."

This fall, Wyndham Rewards members can earn up to 30,000 bonus points, enough for up to four free nights, when they apply and are approved for the Wyndham Rewards Visa Card. For more information, including full promotional terms, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,200 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 77 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

