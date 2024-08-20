Wyndham Rewards Ranked Best Hotel Loyalty Program by Readers of USA Today

This marks the seventh consecutive year Wyndham Rewards has taken the top spot in program rankings from USA Today and the sixth consecutive year its credit card has taken the top spot. Nominees for the awards are compiled by a panel of industry experts, and winners are chosen based on daily voting from USA Today readers.

Both rankings are the latest in a series of wins for Wyndham Rewards, which just last month was named best hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and most valuable rewards program by NerdWallet. What's more, they add to a growing a list of accolades for parent company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which this year alone has been named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces, one of Ethisphere's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fair360's Top 50 Companies for Workplace Fairness, among others.

"Simple and generous—that's what Wyndham Rewards is all about. Day-in, and day-out, no other hotel rewards program gives their members more for their money or offers more places to redeem. From seaside escapes to buzzing urban cities, wherever you want to go, whatever you want to do, Wyndham is there to welcome you. Congratulations to our team members, to our franchisees and to our partners—without your hard work and continued dedication, these accolades simply wouldn't be possible."

- Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The Most Generous Hotel Rewards Program

With approximately 110 million enrolled members worldwide, Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program where members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Accounting for approximately half of all U.S. check-ins, members can easily redeem points towards free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gift cards, shopping and more. Offering three simple redemption tiers, free nights start at just 7,500 points per room per night, while discounted nights start at just 1,500 points per room per night.

Complementing the program's base benefits is its suite of credit cards, which include the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, the first Wyndham credit card created specifically for small businesses. All three amplify rewards earned on the road, as well as everyday purchases, with up to 8x earn on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays; up to 5x earn on marketing, advertising and utility purchases (Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card only); and up to 4x earn on restaurant and grocery purchases.

Learn more about Wyndham Rewards, including how to join for free, at WyndhamRewards.com. For more information on credit card offerings, visit WyndhamRewardsCreditCard.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of nearly 885,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 110 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

