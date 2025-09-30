Wyndham Rewards Serves Up New Dining Perks with Rewards Network

To celebrate the launch, now through the end of the year, Wyndham Rewards members who spend $25 and complete a review of their first dining experience within the first 30 days of sign up will receive 1,000 bonus points. (See here for welcome offer terms.)

"Dining is one of life's everyday pleasures, and now it's also one of the easiest ways for our members to get closer to their next getaway. From a quick coffee run to a night out with friends, Dine Out with Wyndham Rewards turns everyday meals into meaningful rewards—helping members earn free nights, access VIP experiences, and enjoy more of what they love."

- Charmaine Taylor, SVP, Strategic and Financial Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Getting started with Dine Out with Wyndham Rewards is simple. Members can sign up for free at dineout.wyndhamrewards.com, where they'll then be asked to link a preferred credit or debit card. From there, members can browse thousands of participating local restaurants and bars, then dine in or order takeout as usual. When members pay with their linked card, they'll automatically earn up to 5 Wyndham Rewards points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases, including tax and tip.

Everyday Travel, More Rewarding

The launch of Dine Out with Wyndham Rewards is the latest in a series of new offerings and benefits designed to make travel with Wyndham more rewarding. Earlier this summer, members gained access to Wyndham Rewards Experiences, unlocking the ability to redeem points for VIP concerts, sporting events, and exclusive activities while more recently, a new partnership between Wyndham and Grubhub brought on-demand dining to nearly 6,000 U.S. hotels, complete with six months of complimentary Grubhub+ membership benefits.

Dine Out with Wyndham Rewards is only available in the U.S. and requires a free membership with Wyndham Rewards to unlock benefits. To learn more, including full terms and conditions, visit dineout.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY. Members—approximately 120 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

About Rewards Network

Rewards Network is a leading provider of marketing and financing solutions that helps restaurants attract and retain customers through powerful rewards programs. The company powers some of the largest dining rewards programs in the United States, connecting restaurants with millions of engaged diners through partnerships with many of the largest consumer brands in travel, consumer apps, and financial services. Rewards Network's unique platform combines data-driven marketing, enterprise quality analytics, customer insights, and flexible funding solutions to help restaurants grow their business. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts