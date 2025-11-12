Wyndham Rewards Teams Up with Beverly D'Angelo to Upgrade Everyone--Yes, Everyone--this Holiday Season

Now through December 31, travelers can visit WyndhamRewards.com/Upgrade to request their one-level membership bump, unlocking perks that only get better the higher you go—think early check-in, late checkout, a preferred room, even suite upgrades. Valid through end of year, it's the perfect excuse to plan that long-overdue trip to see loved ones, while enjoying some space of your own.

Already a Diamond member? Register and enjoy 5x the points—Wyndham's biggest multiplier of the year—on all qualified stays completed by December 31. Learn more here, including terms and conditions.

"The holidays are full of joy, cheer and, let's be honest, a little chaos. Everyone's merry, everyone's messy and somehow, someone always ends up sleeping on the couch. That's where Wyndham Rewards comes in. With more than 20 brands and thousands of hotels, it's the simple way to stay close to family—without being too close. A real bed, extra perks and a little breathing room? Now that's how you brighten the season without tripping a breaker."

- Beverly D'Angelo

Upgraded Status for All

With four distinct levels of membership—Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond—Wyndham Rewards offers some of the most attainable status in the industry, with each level designed to recognize members with added perks. And now, with a complimentary limited-time upgrade, every member can enjoy at least Gold level membership for the holidays, making it easier than ever to get more from their next stay.

Blue – Unlocked upon enrollment, Blue level members immediately get to enjoy the benefits of the industry's #1 rated rewards program, including a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay, free Wi-Fi, rollover nights and more.

Gold – Unlocked after just five qualifying-nights, Gold level members receive all the benefits of Blue level membership plus added perks like a preferred room, late checkout and a dedicated member services line. Members also earn 10% more points with every qualified stay.

Platinum – Unlocked after 15 qualifying-nights, Platinum level members receive all the benefits of Gold level membership plus added perks like early check-in and free car rental upgrades at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada with Avis and Budget. Members also earn 15% more points with every qualified stay.

Diamond – Unlocked after 40 qualifying-nights, Diamond level members receive all the benefits of Platinum level membership plus added perks like suite upgrades and a welcome amenity at check-in, where available. Members also earn 20% more points with every qualified stay.

"We all know what travel looks like this time of year—crowded airports, packed cars and family gatherings that always seem to grow by a few unexpected guests. Wyndham is here to help. Whether it's one night at a Days Inn, a long weekend at a La Quinta, or an all-out, well-deserved splurge at a beautiful Wyndham Grand, this upgrade is our way of reminding travelers that with Wyndham Rewards, every stay shines a little brighter."

- Mike Shiwdin, GVP, Loyalty and Guest Engagement, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Rewards holiday upgrade offer is available to all Blue, Gold and Platinum Wyndham Rewards members globally. Those not yet enrolled in the program can join for free at WyndhamRewards.com and then claim their upgrade.

Once claimed, Blue members will automatically be upgraded to Gold, Gold members to Platinum, and Platinum members to Diamond. Upgraded perks and benefits take effect immediately—except for Caesars Rewards® status match benefits, which are excluded from the offer—and apply to stays completed by Dec. 31 offer. Members who take advantage of the limited-time member level upgrade offer are not eligible to register for the 5x points promotion.

Learn more, including full terms and conditions, at WyndhamRewards.com/Upgrade.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY. Members—approximately 121 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts