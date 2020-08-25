Wyndham Rewards Teams Up with Home Chef, Offers Members Meal Kit Delivery

The collaboration is the latest in a series of new opportunities for members to earn and redeem Wyndham Rewards points, underscoring Wyndham's ongoing commitment to finding new and meaningful ways for everyday travelers to engage with the program—even when they're not traveling.

"Every day, millions of Americans rely on services like Home Chef to simplify their lives while providing fresh, delicious, home-cooked meals that their entire family can enjoy," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Now, with the help of Home Chef, Wyndham Rewards members can easily earn points toward their next vacation or getaway when they cook at home."

Wyndham Rewards members can sign-up for Home Chef at www.wyndhamrewards.com/homechef, where they'll choose their meal plan preferences and dietary needs. Members then select their first week's meals, which ship directly to their homes. Recipes change weekly and cover a range of categories including: 15-Minute Meals, Oven-Ready, Culinary Collection and more. Meals are delivered weekly and start as low as $6.99 per serving, not including tax and shipping.

Added Hamlisch, "What's great about Home Chef is the simplicity and variety that it brings to mealtime. Plus, with free nights starting at just 7,500 Wyndham Rewards points, members who order once a week over the course of a year earn up to three free nights at thousands of Wyndham hotels around the world."

Home Chef, one of the leading meal kit companies, offers up to 40 meal choices per week. With the Customize It menu feature users have the ability to add or swap protein in their meals. First order offer of 2,500 Wyndham Rewards points is available for new Home Chef customers only. In addition to meal kit delivery with Home Chef, Wyndham Rewards and its partners allow members to earn points on other everyday purchases like gas, shopping, tours, activities and more. Members can earn even more when making the above purchases with the Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 84 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®



About Home Chef

Home Chef is one of the largest meal kit delivery companies in the U.S., with over 3 million meals delivered each month. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates and delicious inspiration.

