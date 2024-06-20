Wyndham Rewards Unveils Summer's Hottest Travel Deal: 30 Nights of Hotel Stays for $499

"Wyndham Rewards is known for its simplicity, its generosity and an incredible portfolio of thousands of hotels around the world—from breathtaking beachfront resorts and all-inclusives to sought-after city-center destinations that place guests in the heart of the action. With the Ultimate Hotel Pass, we're making this the best summer ever by giving travelers an unprecedented chance to spend weeks experiencing the best Wyndham has to offer, all for a price of a weekend getaway."

– Mike Shiwdin, Group Vice President, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Pass Unlike Any Other

The Wyndham Rewards Ultimate Hotel Pass is unlike any other travel pass on the market today, offering access to Wyndham's extensive hotel and resort portfolio all summer long. Benefits include:

30 nights of hotel stays redeemable over the next three months.





Access to nearly 9,200 hotels and resorts, including Caesars Rewards and Club Wyndham destinations.





A dedicated Pass Concierge to assist with all reservations, modifications, and cancellations.





Use of pass nights to book an extra room for accompanying guests.





Limited blackout dates with taxes and resort fees included at most hotels and resorts.

Summer's Hottest Travel Deal

Like the best deals, the Ultimate Hotel Pass is available only for a limited time and in limited quantities. A total of just 25 passes will be available for purchase. Here's how to score yours:

Beginning today, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/hotelpass to register for your chance to purchase a pass when they go on-sale July 8, 2024 . Registration closes on July 4, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET .





. Registration closes on at . Starting July 8, 2024 , 25 potential pass holders who registered will be randomly selected and notified of their opportunity to claim and purchase a pass.





, 25 potential pass holders who registered will be randomly selected and notified of their opportunity to claim and purchase a pass. Notified travelers will have 48-hours to claim their pass.

To purchase a Wyndham Rewards Ultimate Hotel Pass, travelers must be 18 years of age, a resident of the U.S. and a member of Wyndham Rewards. Pass holders may not use the pass to book vacation rental properties and have until September 30, 2024, to complete all bookings. Stays must be completed by October 1, 2024. For more information, including official rules as well as full terms and conditions, visit wyndhamrewards.com/hotelpass.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by both U.S. News & World Report and USA Today. Members—over 108 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

