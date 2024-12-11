Wyndham's New Campaign Offers Tongue-in-Cheek Take on Holiday Travel

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Dec 11, 2024, 09:00 ET

For a limited time, stay two nights and earn 7,500 Wyndham Rewards points, enough for a free night at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is sending a Public Service Announcement to travelers coast-to-coast: stay close to your loved ones without actually staying with them. It's all part of the Company's humorous, new ad campaign, dubbed "Stay Close," which is now live across social, digital, email and brand.com in the U.S. and Canada.

Created in partnership with Havas New York and produced by Annex 88, Stay Close delivers a comedic spin on the universal truths of travel while poking fun at the common pitfalls of holiday family gatherings. Whether its escaping "aunt-arazzi" – the aspiring midlife influencer; Cousin Carl's relentless investment pitches; or simply avoiding that dreaded pull-out couch; staying at a Hotel by Wyndham means happily embracing the chance to connect while knowing each night you can escape to a personal retreat.

"The holidays can be a magical time with family and friends, but let's face it, a little personal space and a real bed go a long way. No matter where your travels may take you across the U.S. this holiday season, chances are there's a Hotel by Wyndham just 10 minutes away."

Marissa Yoss, VP Media and Brand Marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham's holiday campaign will launch with a comprehensive omnichannel strategy running through the end of the year, featuring 6- and 15-second ads on digital video and connected TV on YouTube, along with social media and email, reaching travelers with the all-too-relatable moments of holiday travel.

Whether opting for a comfortable hotel stay over Grandma's pullout couch or simply seeking extra comfort while staying just close enough to family, holiday travelers can earn 7,500 bonus Wyndham Rewards points—enough for a free stay at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham—when they stay two nights, now through January 20, 2025. Nights do not need to be consecutive and Wyndham Rewards members may take advantage of the promotion two times for a total of 15,000 bonus points. Terms and conditions apply. For details, visit WyndhamRewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

