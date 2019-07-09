Wynn Golf Club Returns To Wynn Las Vegas On October 11

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas invites golfers to experience the anticipated return of the Wynn Golf Club and be among the first to play the new Tom Fazio golf course. The 18-hole championship course debuts on Friday, October 11 with a dramatically reimagined topography from the opening drive to the final putt. Guests can begin reserving tee times on Saturday, July 13.

Golf icon and course designer Tom Fazio, assisted by his son Logan, crafted a landscape of significant elevation changes set against water features and mature trees that are unique to desert golf. The only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip, the new Wynn Golf Club sits on the historic site of the Desert Inn Golf Club, a legendary venue for celebrity and pro tour golf dating back to the 1950s.

"We are excited for the next chapter of our storied history with golf at Wynn Las Vegas," said Brian Hawthorne, Executive Director of Golf Operations. "Golfers of all skill levels will enjoy the many new aspects of the course, which offers a private escape from the fast pace of Las Vegas supported by the five-star service Wynn is known for."

Golfers with a room reservation at Wynn or Encore can secure tee times 90 days in advance starting Saturday, July 13. Non-resort guests can reserve tee times 30 days in advance beginning Friday, September 13. For tee times and more information please call 702-770-GOLF (4653).

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com, or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

