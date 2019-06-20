Wynn Las Vegas Announces Nightlife Residency with Virgil Abloh and New Off-White™ Store Location Set to Open at Wynn Plaza

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of an official nightlife residency and the scheduled opening of the first West Coast location of his couture streetwear label Off-White™, the inventive mind of Virgil Abloh is now on display at Wynn Las Vegas through art, fashion and music, offering fans unprecedented access to his genre-busting work. Named by Time magazine as an "Icon" on the 100 most influential people in the world list in 2018, Abloh is renowned as a master collaborator, applying his singular worldview and bold creative slant to the people and brands he partners with.

Abloh's relationship with Wynn dates back to February 2017 when his first DJ gig at the resort took place at XS Nightclub. Although he returned several times to impress guests with his electro and classic house sounds since, only now has an official and exclusive residency been established that will see Abloh take the stage throughout 2019 at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club to deliver curated sets designed for each venue's distinct vibe. His first performance will take place at XS Nightclub on June 29, with additional dates to be announced.

"Pushing the boundaries of where art, fashion and music collide has been a driving force behind our success, where every experience we present to guests first passes a litmus test for originality," said Alex Cordova, Wynn Nightlife Managing Partner. "We are honored to be working with such a visionary who appreciates the impact of artistry, and applies it to everything he does."

In November 2018, Wynn Plaza, the resort's new luxury shopping destination, became home to the multi-media sculpture Arrows and Flower Neon Sign, a nine-foot kinetic neon masterwork that Abloh created with contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. The sculpture is on permanent public display just steps away from what will be the first West Coast location of Abloh's fashion label, Off-White™, set to open in July 2019.

Continuously named as one of the most coveted luxury brands in the world by The Lyst Index, the fashion industry's definitive ranking of the hottest brands and products, Off-White™ has experienced aggressive global growth this past year. The new Wynn Plaza location will offer a wide range of the diverse and daring ready-to-wear and accessories that Abloh is known for, and once open, will join other fashion powerhouse cities where Off-White™ offers monobrand stores including Dubai, Macau, Beijing, Melbourne, Singapore, Shanghai, and more.

"Off-White™ is an iconic brand that embodies the modernity Wynn guests look for," said Haim Chera, joint venture partner with Wynn in its Las Vegas retail. "It is an honor to work with Virgil in a multi-faceted relationship, who we regard as a humble genius fitting perfectly with our vision for Wynn and Wynn Plaza as the true meeting place for fashion, music, and art."

Virgil Abloh's Upcoming Residency Schedule:

XS Nightclub - June 29, 2019

Encore Beach Club - September 13, 2019

Virgil Abloh will join Black Coffee at XS Nightclub on October 11, 2019 where they will perform as "White Coffee"

Dates are subject to change without notice. For table reservations and additional information, please visit WynnNightlife.com . For more information on Wynn Plaza, please visit WynnLasVegas.com .

@WynnNightlife @EncoreBeachClub @xsnightclub

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the eleventh time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com , or follow on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Together, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand electronic dance music DJs.

XS Nightclub, one of the most renowned nightlife venues in the world, has continuously been named the top grossing nightclub in the U.S. by Nightclub & Bar's Top 100 list, and was the first venue to ever achieve the honor five times. The 40,000 square foot mega-club features state-of-the-art technology and more than 10,000 individual light sources which illuminate the venue – complementing the intricate décor, large circular dance floor and 170 luxe VIP tables and outdoor cabanas.

At Encore Beach Club, guests can enjoy 55,000 square feet of tropical oasis, including three tiered pools, 40-foot palm trees, 32 private bungalows and cabanas, plush daybeds, a showcase DJ booth and top-of-the-line audio system. Once the sun goes down, XS NightSwim and Encore Beach Club at Night are home to popular seasonal pool parties.

About Virgil Abloh

Born in Rockford, Illinois in 1980, Virgil Abloh is an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, and fashion designer. After earning a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he completed a Master's degree in Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. It was here that he learned not only about design principles but also crafted the principles of his art practice. Currently, Virgil Abloh serves as the Menswear Artistic Creative Director at Louis Vuitton and Founder and Creative Director at Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh.

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

Related Links

http://www.wynnlasvegas.com

