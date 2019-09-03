Wynn Las Vegas Becomes Only Casino Resort In Las Vegas To Earn Great Place To Work Certification

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas announces it has been certified as a 'Great Workplace' by the independent analysts at Great Place To Work®, the global authority on evaluating corporate culture and employee fulfilment. The certification is based entirely on anonymous feedback from an extensive survey asking employees to describe their feelings about working at Wynn.

"We believe that true luxury is defined by people, not buildings, and so we have focused on our Company's greatest asset: our employees. One of our guiding principles is to 'care about everyone and everything,' which makes our Great Place To Work certification very meaningful to me," said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. "I believe that no team is more committed to excellence than ours, and I am fortunate to work alongside such caring and talented professionals."

The high score indicates how proud employees are to be a part of the Wynn team and the strong sense of pride they have in how resort guests describe the service they deliver as "excellent." Additional top scores showed that employees are proud to tell others where they work, are always made to feel welcome in the workplace, appreciate the camaraderie and care that Company leadership encourages among co-workers, and feel good about the many ways Wynn provides them with opportunities to contribute to the local community through charitable efforts.

When Matt Maddox took over as CEO 18 months ago, Wynn began to invest heavily in identifying, developing, and training employees to create life-long careers. This comprehensive approach is supported by landmark professional development initiatives, educational opportunities, and employee benefits, including:

Access to on-site leadership skills-training and self-development classes

Executive Mentor Program pairing managers with executives to accelerate professional growth

A diverse workplace with an environment that fosters inclusion and acceptance

Introduction of The Wynn Employee Foundation Scholarship

Paid parental leave and financial assistance to help with early childhood expenses

Employee Assistance Program with extensive work-life resources

Charitable matching program, which is now the highest of any resort company, providing a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000 per employee, per year, to causes closest to employees' hearts

The Great Place To Work certification adds to the growing list of workplace accolades Wynn Resorts and Wynn Las Vegas have received in the last year, including:

Highest-scoring resort company in the world by Forbes Travel Guide, as well as maintaining more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards than any other independent hotel company in the world

The highest-ranked casino resort on FORTUNE's list of 2019 World's Most Admired Companies

Named among the Best Employers For Diversity by Forbes, one of only 13 hotel companies to be recognized in these rankings

