Wynn Las Vegas Launches New Online Booking Service For Group Celebrations

"After 15 months of separation, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to relax and reconnect with loved ones," said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "Our Never Too Late To Celebrate packages take care of every detail so that couples, friends, and families can recapture missed milestones and celebrate major life events as they were intended to be enjoyed – together."

Packages begin at $3,600, with options for wedding anniversaries, family getaways, birthday celebrations, and pre-wedding parties. Along with the convenience of online booking, guests will work with a Personal Reservation Assistant to select in-room amenities, dining choices, and leisure activities prior to arrival. Planning has been limited to just a few simple questions, leaving only small details to customize.

Each package has been carefully thought through, taking in consideration every element from arrival to departure. Highlights include:

Two- or three-night stays in Wynn's Five-Star guest rooms and suites for up to eight people

Indulgent welcome amenity in each room tailored for the occasion

Daytime activities including a Wynn Golf Club excursion or a group outing in a poolside cabana

Signature wellness and beauty treatments at the Wynn spa and salon

Evening experiences including premier seating at one of Wynn's fine-dining restaurants, family movie night, or VIP table reservations at XS Nightclub

Ground transportation to and from the resort to the Las Vegas airport

The full collection of Never Too Late To Celebrate vacation packages can be viewed and booked at: https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/packages

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

