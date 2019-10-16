Wynn Las Vegas Unveils New Spa Design

"Every element of the Spa at Wynn has evolved, providing our guests with a totally new experience," said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. "The striking new look is both modern and timeless, providing the perfect backdrop to the five-star service and exclusive treatments that can only be found at Wynn."

The new design concept is rooted in a deeper dusky color palette evoking nightfall, a transformative visual experience heightened by layered and luxurious accents of textured stone, sculptural metal, and organic natural elements. "We have created a space of great possibilities," said Roger Thomas, EVP of Design of Wynn Design and Development. "As the guest journey unfolds, there is a sense of mystery met with uniquely personal contemplative moments that are meant to be discovered."

New furniture, fixtures, and artwork throughout were either custom designed by Thomas or commissioned from master artisans around the world to revamp each of the 44 treatment rooms, hydrotherapy areas, and dressing rooms. The extravagant treatment room corridors – a signature Wynn architectural tenet that is replicated with unique iterations at each Wynn spa globally – are lined with 28 five-foot onyx pillars topped with hand-blown Murano glass vases. The two corridors converge in the spa's central relaxation room, a haven for reflection grounded by Torus, an immense mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture by artist David Harber.

Other focal points include a hammered bronze and clear quartzite chandelier by famed French designer Hervé Van der Straeten; three oversized vases with intricate hand-laid mosaics fashioned from thousands of seashells by artist Thomas Boog; and two enveloping 18-by-90-foot murals in the hydrotherapy areas featuring soothing koi fish from artist Paul Montgomery.

In celebration of the opening, four new treatments have been created exclusively for the Spa at Wynn by the expertly trained technicians who administer them.

Forest of Dreams: Heated bamboo and contoured stones provide a deeply therapeutic massage that concludes with targeted reflex point work and a revitalizing foot exfoliation.

Heated bamboo and contoured stones provide a deeply therapeutic massage that concludes with targeted reflex point work and a revitalizing foot exfoliation. Dosha Glow : Combines the ancient philosophy of Ayurveda with aromatherapy and super plants to balance the body's energy and nourish the skin with a Kansa wand face massage.

Combines the ancient philosophy of Ayurveda with aromatherapy and super plants to balance the body's energy and nourish the skin with a Kansa wand face massage. Samadhi Enlightenment: This multi-sensory mind-body experience includes the soothing vibrations of hand-crafted Himalayan Singing Bowls, Ayurvedic massage, and guided Chakra balancing incorporating semi-precious stones.

This multi-sensory mind-body experience includes the soothing vibrations of hand-crafted Himalayan Singing Bowls, Ayurvedic massage, and guided Chakra balancing incorporating semi-precious stones. Mojave Bliss: Organic body treatment incorporating Himalayan Singing Bowls, indigenous plants, and semi-precious stones to restore balance to the skin.

