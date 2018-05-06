Wynn Resorts Comments on ISS Report

"We appreciate that ISS's report recognizes our Board's swift and decisive actions to promote change over the past three months, including an ongoing Board refreshment process that has already resulted in the addition of three highly qualified female directors who strengthen the Board's skill sets, experience and diversity."

"However, by recommending that votes be withheld on Jay Hagenbuch, ISS has placed symbolism ahead of pragmatism. Over the 5 ½ years that he has served on the Board, Jay has made important contributions that have benefited shareholders and shareholder value. The entire Board believes that shareholders benefit from Jay's knowledge of the Company, our financial operations and our specialized regulatory framework."

"By recommending that shareholders not vote Elaine Wynn's blue card, ISS clearly recognizes the weaknesses in Elaine Wynn's campaign and notes that her arguments very well might be motivated by personal animosity. It also highlights her position as a member of the Wynn Board for a prolonged period of time and questions her own culpability for many of the things for which she now criticizes the Board."

"The Board's actions over the past three months have demonstrated that it is committed to moving swiftly to improve corporate governance and accountability, and we have made clear that we will continue to build on our substantial progress."

ABOUT WYNN RESORTS

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com) and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 110,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms; three nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. A luxury retail Strip-front expansion, Wynn Plaza, is currently under construction and is scheduled to debut the second half of 2018.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space, 11 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Wynn Resorts is currently constructing Encore Boston Harbor located in Everett, Massachusetts.

