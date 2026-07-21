WYNN RESORTS EARNS 2026 RECOGNITIONS FROM FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE, FORTUNE, CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER, MEN'S HEALTH, NEWSWEEK, AND BUSINESS INSIDER

Awards span three key areas: corporate and companywide; individual resort; and experiences, amenities, and venues.

In early 2026 Wynn Resorts received 18 Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards, maintaining its distinction as having the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world. Additional honors span Fortune, Forbes, Newsweek, Business Insider, and Men's Health – as well as Fortune World's Most Admired Companies and Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America.

Chef Sarah Thompson of Casa Playa received the 2026 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Southwest, and the Las Vegas resort was also featured as part of the inaugural Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown collection.

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of 2026, Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) earned recognitions from leading publications and industry organizations, including Forbes Travel Guide, Fortune, Condé Nast Traveler, Newsweek, Forbes, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, and the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association, among others. The majority of these awards pertain to Wynn's North American properties, and reflect the Company's continued strength across guest experience, accommodations, dining, entertainment, workplace culture, service, and business performance.

2026 awards fall across three key categories: corporate and companywide; individual resort; and experiences, amenities, and venues.

Corporate and Companywide

Wynn Resorts has been acknowledged by several leading business, workplace, and industry organizations so far in 2026. In February, the Company received 18 Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards. It signified the 20th consecutive year that Wynn Tower Suites at Wynn Las Vegas was recognized as a Five-Star destination, while Encore Boston Harbor continued to distinguish itself as North America's largest regional resort destination to achieve Five-Star recognition.

Additional corporate and companywide achievements include:

Business Insider America's High Growth Companies

Forbes 300 Best Brands for Social Impact

Forbes America's Best Companies

Forbes America's Best Large Employers

Forbes Best Customer Service

Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America

Fortune Magazine Fortune 1000 List

Fortune Magazine World's Most Admired Companies

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Diversity

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces in State

Newsweek America's Greenest Companies

Preferred Hotels & Resorts GIFTTS Legacy Leadership Award

TIME Magazine America's Best Companies

The Civic 50 Points of Light

Individual Resort

Wynn Las Vegas remained a leading travel and resort destination, with honors recognizing the overall guest experience alongside accommodations and group offerings. Accolades for Wynn Las Vegas include:

Condé Nast Traveler's inaugural Triple Crown collection, featuring hotels that have appeared across all three of their flagship franchises: the Hot List, Gold List, and Readers' Choice Awards

Men's Health Travel Awards

Smart Meetings Best Integrated Resort Casinos

Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

U.S. News & World Report Best Conference Hotels

Experiences, Amenities, and Venues

Wynn Las Vegas earned recognition across individual venues, restaurants, and resort amenities, reinforcing the depth of the guest experience. Among the year's most significant honors, Chef Sarah Thompson of Casa Playa received the 2026 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Southwest. Other Wynn Las Vegas acknowledgements include:

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards Wynn Las Vegas Tower Suites Encore Las Vegas Tower Suites The Spa at Wynn The Spa at Encore Wing Lei

Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association Top Honors Awards Best Production Show: Awakening Best Supper Club: Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas Best Seafood Restaurant: PISCES Best Asian Restaurant: Wing Lei Best Steakhouse: SW Steakhouse Best Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club Best Dayclub: Encore Beach Club Best Nightclub: XS Nightclub



Achievements specific to Encore Boston Harbor include:

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor



Recognition across categories as varied as sustainability, workplace culture, guest experience, and culinary excellence reflect the range of disciplines in which Wynn's team members continue to set the standard for long-term quality.

For more information on Wynn Resorts, including Encore Boston Harbor and Wynn Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com), Wynn Mayfair (wynnmayfair.com), and operates Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com). The Company is constructing an integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, set to open in 2027.

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features 22 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, meeting and convention space, three shopping esplanades, as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring 671 hotel rooms and suites, an ultra-premium spa, 14 dining and lounge venues, a nightclub, and a state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has a six-acre public park and Harborwalk.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms, meeting and convention space, a shopping esplanade, two opulent spas, a salon and two public entertainment experiences.

Wynn Palace is a luxury resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets, meeting and convention space, an expansive boutique shopping esplanade, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a spa and salon.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates. Set to open in 2027, the resort will be located 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Wynn Resorts is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. The resort will offer 1,542 rooms and well-appointed suites, as well as 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theater, a nightclub, and a beach club adjacent to the Arabian Gulf. In addition, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping, a five-star spa, and a salon. The resort will have its own marina with 118 berths to accommodate luxury yachts. The resort will also include a 15,000-square-meter shopping promenade filled with the world's top luxury boutiques, and a 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center.

Media Contact

Wynn Las Vegas Public Relations

702-770-2120

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Resorts