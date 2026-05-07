Wynn Resorts Publishes 2025 ESG Report Detailing ESG Progress Across Workforce Development, Philanthropy and Environmental Stewardship

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, a global leader in luxury hospitality, today announced the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and Executive Overview, detailing the Company's environmental sustainability, workforce development and community impact initiatives across its North American operations.

The Wynn Resorts ESG Report 2025 highlights continued investment in employee development, measurable improvements in environmental performance and record-setting philanthropic contributions.

"Our progress as a company is grounded in the values our employees bring to life every day," said Craig S. Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "We believe that doing good and doing well are one and the same, and that commitment is reflected in how we support our people, engage with our communities and operate our business with care, dignity and respect."

Guided by its ESG pillars—Our People, Our Communities and Our Planet—Wynn Resorts focused on the following priorities in 2025:

Empowering Our People

Wynn Resorts continued to invest in its global workforce through employee recognition, education and professional development. Wynn Las Vegas marked its 20th anniversary by awarding stock grants to eligible employees based on years of service, recognizing long-term contributions to the Company's success.

Through Wynn University, employees gained access to leadership training and career development programs in partnership with leading institutions including the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Boston University. The Wynn Resorts Foundation Scholarship Program reached a milestone of more than $1.4 million awarded to over 110 students since its inception in 2018.

Strengthening Communities

In 2025, Wynn Resorts contributed more than $20.6 million in cash donations and $2.6 million in in-kind support to nonprofit organizations across North America.

Through the Wynn Resorts Foundation, employee-led fundraising generated $1.4 million, with participation from more than 2,600 employees supporting over 300 nonprofit organizations and community initiatives.

Wynn Resorts also celebrated the groundbreaking of Campus for Hope, a public-private partnership in Southern Nevada focused on addressing homelessness through housing, healthcare, job training and social services.

Additionally, Wynn Resorts employees and community partners packaged more than 2.2 million meals in 2025, bringing the total meals packed through its partnership with The Pack Shack to more than 8 million meals since 2018.

Advancing Environmental Stewardship

Wynn Resorts continues to make progress toward its environmental sustainability goals, including:

Peaking operational carbon emissions by 2030

Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050

Increasing renewable electricity procurement to 50 percent of North American consumption by 2030

Waste reduction initiatives also advanced across properties. In 2025:

Wynn Las Vegas diverted 49 percent of waste from landfills

Encore Boston Harbor diverted 57 percent through recycling and composting programs

The Wynn Resorts ESG Report 2025 aligns with select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks, providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's environmental, social and governance performance, employee initiatives and long-term sustainability commitments.

The full 2025 Wynn Resorts ESG Report and Executive Overview are available at: https://www.wynnresorts.com/esg/reports.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited, is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts (wynnresorts.com) owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Mayfair in London (wynnmayfair.com), and operates Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com). It is the majority shareholder of Wynn Macau, Limited, which is listed on the HKSE (1128.HK), and includes Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com) and Wynn Palace in Cotai (wynnpalace.com). The Company, along with its equity partner Marjan, is constructing an Integrated Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, set to open in early 2027.

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features 22 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, meeting and convention space, three shopping esplanades, as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring 671 hotel rooms and suites, an ultra-premium spa, fourteen dining and lounge venues, a nightclub, and a state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has a six-acre public park and Harborwalk.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms, meeting and convention space, a shopping esplanade, two opulent spas, a salon and two public entertainment experiences.

Wynn Palace is a luxury resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets, meeting and convention space, an expansive boutique shopping esplanade, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a spa and salon.

Wynn Mayfair is a historic private members' club in the heart of London's celebrated Mayfair district, blending the best of gaming and dining in an elegant, convivial environment. Popular games such as Baccarat, Blackjack, and American Roulette are played in sumptuously appointed private salons, while fine dining, imaginative cocktails, and exceptional spirits are enjoyed in the Dining Room and Bar and social spaces that include the club's open-air rooftop terrace.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates. Set to open in 2027, the resort is located less than 50 miles from Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Wynn Resorts is developing the project with its equity partner Marjan. It will offer 1,530 rooms and well-appointed suites, as well as 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theater, a nightclub, and a beach club adjacent to the Arabian Gulf. Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature an extensive poolscape with tropical landscaping, a five-star spa, and a salon. The resort will have its own marina with 118 berths to accommodate luxury yachts, a 15,000-square-meter shopping promenade filled with the world's top luxury boutiques, and a 7,500-square-meter celebrations and events center.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-2120

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Resorts