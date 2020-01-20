Wyoming Parent Magazine to Host 2nd Annual School Fair to Celebrate School Choice Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming's School Choice Fair will bring all types of schools—public, private, charter, homeschooling, and online—under one roof at Little America Hotel & Resort's Grand Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 25. One of the state's largest events during National School Choice Week, this event is free and open to all families and community members.

While parents explore a diverse display of school vendors and learn more about K-12 education options in the Cheyenne area, children can enjoy face-painting, a photo booth, a magic show, refreshments, and other fun and games. The fair is hosted by Wyoming Parent Magazine and will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event builds on the success of last year's inaugural Wyoming School Choice Fair and is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Today's students are tomorrow's leaders, and Wyoming Parent Magazine looks forward to bringing the state's schools together so parents of the 138,000 children in Wyoming can examine what's available in one venue," said Mary-Frances Main, editor of Wyoming Parent Magazine. "Our event kicks off National School Choice Week, where public, private, and charter schools come together with homeschooling groups and online academies to increase public awareness about the various K-12 education options."

This event is organized by Wyoming Parent Magazine, an online-only publication that provides informative, relevant, and timely articles with the interests of Wyoming parents in mind.

Little America Hotel & Resort's Grand Ballroom is located at 2800 W. Lincolnway.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming.

