X-Bow Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow), the leading non-traditional producer of advanced manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, announced today that it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification. This milestone underscores X-Bow's commitment to safeguarding sensitive Department of War (DoW) information and supporting national security with mission-obsessed precision and wartime speed delivery.

X-Bow is CMMC Level 2 certified by C3PAO, Redspin for the next three years (2025-2028).

"Cybersecurity is a top priority for X-Bow as we support our national security customers in safeguarding critical information," said Jason Hundley, X-Bow CEO. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates our dedication to the highest standards of cybersecurity and compliance, ensuring the security of information entrusted to us."

Why it matters:

Starting November 10, 2026, CMMC certification requirements will be mandated in some contracts as part of the Department of War's phased rollout.

Fewer than 1% of the estimated 80,000+ defense contractors required to achieve CMMC Level 2 certification have completed the rigorous third-party assessment process.

X-Bow joins an elite group of just hundreds of organizations certified at this level, enabling it to deliver warfighting advantages with speed and reliability.

The details:

CMMC Level 2 certification validates X-Bow's implementation of 110 security requirements from NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2, ensuring robust protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI).

X-Bow partnered with Redspin, an Authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), to complete the assessment.

Beyond cybersecurity:

X-Bow also holds AS9100D certification, a gold standard for quality management in aerospace and defense. Certified by DEKRA Testing and Certification, Inc., this recognition underscores X-Bow's commitment to excellence in program execution and quality.

The bottom line:

With both CMMC Level 2 and AS9100D certifications, X-Bow is setting the standard for cybersecurity and quality management, delivering innovative and reliable solutions to support critical national security missions.

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary, COO Mike Bender and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from: Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Maryland and Washington, DC. For more information visit XBowSystems.com.

