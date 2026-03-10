X-Bow Acquires Evolution Space

Strategic move increases solid rocket motor production capacity to address critical munitions shortages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow), the leading non-traditional producer of advanced manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs), launch systems and defense technologies, today announced that it has entered into an agreement for Evolution Space to become part of X-Bow. This strategic move, which is scheduled to close in March or April, will significantly expand X-Bow's production capacity and hypersonic capabilities to meet urgent Department of War (DoW) needs, while contributing to the reindustrialization of America's defense sector.

Evolution Space hypersonic launch past the Karman Line, April 2023. Source: Evolution Space.

The acquisition, when closed, will include Evolution Space's unique hypersonic applications and state-of-the-art SRM manufacturing facility at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. This addition will significantly expand X-Bow's energetics capacity, positioning the company to address critical munitions shortages and support national security objectives. By investing in domestic manufacturing capabilities, X-Bow is playing a crucial role in strengthening America's industrial base and reducing dependence on fragile domestic supply chains or foreign suppliers.

"This strategic move is about answering our nation's call for increased munitions production with speed and scale," said Mark Kaufman, Chief Strategy Officer at X-Bow. "By integrating Evolution Space's space-proven and hypersonic capabilities, X-Bow is uniquely positioned to meet the Department of War's urgent demand for a broader range of critical applications and contribute to a more resilient national defense infrastructure."

Key benefits of this strategic move include:

Significant expansion of production capacity with the Stennis Space Center facility in Mississippi

Enhanced energetic capabilities, including high burn-rate SRM technology, and advanced hypersonic propulsion systems

Addition of proprietary trade secrets for advanced propellants and critical subcomponents like igniters

Integration of Evolution Space's culture of rapid prototyping and extensive testing experience

Steve Heller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Space and now Chief Engineer at X-Bow, added, "Joining X-Bow at this critical juncture is an exciting opportunity. Our combined strengths will drive innovation, ensure rapid, reliable production of cutting-edge propulsion systems for national security, and help revitalize American manufacturing in this crucial sector."

This acquisition reinforces X-Bow's commitment to revitalizing domestic munitions production and advancing America's defense capabilities. By combining innovative technologies with expanded manufacturing capacity, X-Bow is well-positioned to address critical national security needs in an evolving global landscape.

About X-Bow Systems:

Since 2016, X-Bow Systems has rapidly evolved into the non-traditional leader in advanced solid rocket motor manufacturing and sub-orbital launch services, spearheading American reindustrialization in the new defense industrial base. With proprietary energetics technology, vertical integration from propellant development to full rocket assembly, and end-to-end launch capabilities, X-Bow is addressing critical munitions shortages and gaps in defense and space sectors.

The company brings impressive capabilities to the table: up to 3-million-pound annual energetics production capability at full capacity, advanced composite case manufacturing through Spencer Composites, innovative multi-cartridge SRM designs for enhanced performance, and AI-enabled analytics for rapid design iteration.

With 3 successful national security launches and involvement in 14 active SRM programs, X-Bow demonstrates both speed to scalability and technical expertise. The company contributes to peace through strength initiatives including hypersonic propulsion systems, next-generation missile technologies, and Department of War energetics facilities modernization.

Backed by prominent aerospace and venture capital investors—including Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures—X-Bow is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a dedicated R&D facility in Socorro, NM. The company has additional presence in Texas, Mississippi, California, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.XBowSystems.com.

About Evolution Space:

Founded in 2018, Evolution Space is a leading provider of rapidly-responsive solid rocket motors for the next generation of space research and defense. With locations in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi and Mojave, California Evolution specializes in purpose-built motors, propellants and subsystems critical to the SRM industry. In 2023, Evolution became the 9th privately-funded company to put a launch vehicle in space, and the 2nd to do it with a solid rocket motor.

SOURCE X-Bow Systems