X-Bow to Receive Additional Funding for Expansion of DoD Contract for Hypersonic Solid Rocket Motor Development

The increase is an addition to the $64 million awarded to X-Bow in 2023 to expand production capacity of the solid rocket motor industrial base.

LULING, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), a leading non-traditional producer of advanced solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, today announced the expansion of its contract to provide large solid rocket motors (SRM) to the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. This increase reinforces X-Bow as a new supplier of SRMs and strengthens the Defense Department supply chain in a critical period for the United States.

Adele Ratcliff (right), Director of the Department of Defense (DoD)'s Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) Office, and Max Vozoff, CTO of X-Bow, discuss the recent expansion of their DoD contract for hypersonic solid rocket motor development. This increase will bolster U.S. defense readiness by expanding production capacity and strengthening the domestic supply chain. (Source: X-Bow)

Following the increase, X-Bow hosted Ms. Adele Ratcliff, Director of the DoD's Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) Office, at our expanding Texas campus on December 3, 2024. Ms. Ratcliff leads the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program, crucial for fortifying the U.S. defense industry and fostering emerging sectors like advanced manufacturing to ensure rapid response to national security needs.

Ms. Ratcliff stated, "It is a national imperative that DoD seek new and rapid alternative sources of solid rocket motor production that provide the Department's decisions makers options that not only meet DoD's operational needs but bring capabilities and capacity to bear that grow the defense industrial base (DIB). X-Bow is a critical partner in the DIB ecosystem that aims to provide technical overmatch in the Hypersonics domain."

"This contract expansion underscores the critical role X-Bow is playing in modernizing the U.S. defense industrial base," said Max Vozoff, CTO, X-Bow Systems. "Our innovative manufacturing techniques and focus on advanced materials will enable us to deliver high-performance solid rocket motors more efficiently and cost-effectively, strengthening our national security posture."

Ms. Ratcliff witnessed X-Bow's new methods for manufacturing SRMs and energetics that will lead to a significant increase in SRM production capacity and decrease in cost for production of SRMs.

X-Bow is nearing completion of its Texas campus which, when finished will be the second-largest solid rocket motor production facility in the United States. This facility will significantly enhance our nation's defense readiness. Ms. Ratcliff's visit highlighted the vital role X-Bow plays in strengthening the U.S. Defense Industrial Base through our advanced manufacturing approach to solid rocket motor technology.

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary, COO Mike Bender and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Maryland and Washington, DC. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com.

About DoD's Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) Office:

The Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) Office manages and executes the DoD's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program Element, which aims to improve the readiness and competitiveness of the U.S. industrial base by investing in, and establishing high priority domestic capabilities for new supply chains needed for national security and mitigating exposure to global supply chain risks.

The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

