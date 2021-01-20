X-Golf America Ranked No. 1 In Category In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 42nd Annual Franchise 500

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf, the North American indoor golf simulator entertainment concept, recently ranked No. 1 in Category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks X-Golf as top in its category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

"We're incredibly honored to receive the ranking as top in our category, as well as inside the top 200 along with some of the biggest brands in the franchise space," said CEO and President of X-Golf America Ryan D'Arcy. "It's a true testament to the strength of our franchisees and brand in the indoor golf entertainment space, proving concept performance and success as a business opportunity."

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve, as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. To view X-Golf in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 26th.

X-Golf America's state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled accuracy and realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer guests the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, they have branched nationally to multiple states, including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The company has successfully opened and maintained 25 franchisees across the country, with year-over-year doubled growth planned for 2021 and beyond.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 25 locations and plans to double in size again with an additional 25 to 35 locations planned for 2021. For additional information, visit www.xgolffranchise.com or call 323-400-6611.

