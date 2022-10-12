X marks the spot! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? launches new franchise in Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Starting August 2022, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s full service Junk Removal aims to have Treasure Coast residents feeling as good as gold. 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, launched a brand new franchise in the Treasure Coast region of Florida. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to over 407k households in the area, offering full service Junk Removal to residential and commercial customers.

Treasure Coast Franchise Partner, John Meyer, is a long-time 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise owner. His first location is based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Meyer is excited to further his business ownership goals in Florida. Meyer identified a gap in the market in the Treasure Coast region, and has now taken it into his hands to provide exceptional Junk Removal services in the area.

Many 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises have strong ties to organizations that give back to their local community, and Treasure Coast will be no exception. They say one person's junk is another person's treasure! Meyer is eager for his team to become strong members of the community and will be looking for partnerships that his business can support. In the meantime, the team has been kept extremely busy by making junk disappear for many local residents. Within their first week of service, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Treasure Coast managed to double its monthly revenue target.

After a successful first month, Meyer is already looking ahead. His biggest focuses for the next year include team building, and creating a positive and competitive work culture. Meyer plans to further grow his franchise, and will be looking for additional team members to join his crew of friendly, professional truck team members!

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?