X-Rite Pantone Appoints Cindy Cooperman as Vice President and General Manager of Pantone

Cooperman brings 25+ years of experience and will advance Pantone's leadership in color standards, digital workflows, and strategic guidance across the design‑to‑production process.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Rite Pantone, the global authority in color standards and color science, today announced the promotion of Cindy Cooperman to Vice President and General Manager of Pantone. In this role, Cooperman will lead Pantone as a distinct business unit within X-Rite Pantone.

Cindy Cooperman, Vice President and General Manager of Pantone

Cooperman brings more than 25 years of experience supporting brands, designers, and manufacturers that rely on color authority and accuracy. Her background includes leading strategic color-consulting initiatives that help global brands translate color direction into product design, material decisions, and market-ready storytelling. In her new position, she will strengthen Pantone's role in shaping connected color workflows, aligning physical color standards, digital color workflows, and visualization to create a seamless customer journey from inspiration to final product realization.

"This is an exciting time for Pantone, and I look forward to helping shape the future of color innovation," said Cooperman. "Today, color must move seamlessly from creative intent to production, supported by connected digital workflows and trusted physical standards. By uniting Pantone's color authority with X-Rite's color science, we can help customers tackle complex color challenges and develop color and design approaches that embrace emerging processes, technologies, and business needs."

"Cindy has a proven track record of aligning innovation with customer needs in complex, fast-moving markets," said Jeff McKee, President, X-Rite Pantone. "Her collaborative leadership, deep experience in graphic arts, and understanding of how brands depend on color standards throughout the production workflow make her the right leader to guide Pantone into the future."

About Pantone

Pantone, a business unit within X-Rite Pantone, provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization—leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity, and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology, and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About X-Rite Pantone

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Pantone is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. Together with its Pantone business, X-Rite Pantone employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, graphic design, automotive, paints, plastics, and textiles. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite Pantone on LinkedIn and Facebook.

©2026 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE X-Rite