X-Rite Pantone Launches Event Series to Modernize Textile Color Workflows

Through live conference sessions and virtual events, X-Rite Pantone color experts will demonstrate how digitalization, visualization, and virtualization bridge trend forecasting and design with production and quality control. These modern workflows help teams collaborate more efficiently, reduce costs and waste, and accelerate time-to-market.

"Color laboratories are at a turning point," said Ryan Stanley, Director of Product Management for Textile, X-Rite Pantone. "Digital color is no longer just a technical upgrade. It is a strategic shift. By adopting integrated, data-driven color management solutions, organizations can achieve measurable business gains while advancing their sustainability goals."

Events Highlight the Evolution of Digital Color Across the Textile Supply Chain

This spring, X-Rite Pantone will participate in events focused on practical strategies to modernize textile color workflows for brands, mills, color labs, and textile manufacturers. The events include:

AATCC Coloration Conference | February 24 to 25 | Raleigh, North Carolina

Stanley will present "Modernizing Color Labs for Future Demands", exploring how visualization, digitalization, and virtualization are transforming color design, specification, and evaluation. The session highlights how digital standards and reflectance data enable faster approvals, improved consistency, and reduced sampling cycles.

8th Asia Functional and Technical Textile Symposium 2026 | March 24 to 25 | Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Pieter Mulder, Director Global Brand Accounts, will present "Transforming the Textile Supply Chain Through Digital Color Communication." This session demonstrates how brands and suppliers use objective digital color data to streamline collaboration and improve consistency across global textile production workflows.

WTIN Webinar | April 2 | Virtual Event

Stanley will present "Consistent Textile Color from Fiber to Finished Goods", illustrating how digital workflows unite design teams, labs, mills, and vendors. The session focuses on accurate visualization, shared color data, and reproducible decision-making across global teams to reduce delays and accelerate development. Register now

TechTextile EMEA | April 21 to 24 | Frankfurt, Germany

Raf Mulla, Senior Solutions Architect, will present "Digitalizing Color for Sustainable Textile Production" on April 23 at 13:20. This session showcases how cloud-based color communication platforms, spectrophotometers, and quality control software enable faster approvals, improved compliance, and reduced waste.

Color Specification for Apparel, Footwear & Soft Good Brands | Virtual Webinar Series

This four-part, free educational series helps textile brands and suppliers improve color specification and communication using digital color data. Sessions address common challenges related to physical standards, data integrity, visual evaluation, and strategies that support textile zero-waste initiatives. Watch on demand

End-to-End Digital Color Solutions Connect Design Through Production

At each event, X-Rite Pantone will demonstrate an integrated ecosystem that unites design, color development, production, and quality control into a single digital workflow. Textile Color Hub, PANTORA™, Color iMatch, Color iQC, and X-Rite spectrophotometers work together to replace subjective physical sampling with data-driven color management.

Together, these solutions transform color from a production challenge into a competitive advantage. By sharing digital standards and objective data across the supply chain, brands and suppliers achieve greater consistency, faster development cycles, and more sustainable outcomes.

For more information about upcoming events and X-Rite Pantone textile solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/cpg-textiles

