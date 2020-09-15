Xactly Selects Oracle as its Preferred Cloud Infrastructure Provider to Drive Continuous Innovation

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Xactly, a leading provider of cloud-based sales performance management software, will be using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as its primary cloud provider to run its flagship Incent SaaS application and accelerate its global expansion.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Xactly will migrate the majority of its business critical workloads from private cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for improved elasticity and exceptional price-performance capabilities.

Additionally, Oracle and Xactly have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly market and sell solutions. By delivering its Incent Suite on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Xactly will provide its customers with improved performance and speed, lower total cost of ownership compared to other cloud providers, and easy and rapid expansion into new geographic regions.

"Oracle is excited to have a world-class SaaS provider like Xactly join the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure community," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. "We are focused on delivering superior performance and value to our joint customers from our global Cloud Regions. By adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Xactly is improving operational efficiencies to better serve its global customers."

"Adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as our preferred platform will empower us to speed innovation and transform customer experiences," said Xactly Founder and CEO Chris Cabrera. "Xactly's collaboration with Oracle is an integral part of our continued evolution. No other cloud provider delivers the cost and performance benefits we require and the exceptional customer service that is essential to our business."

Available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, the Xactly Incent Suite will also be integrated with Oracle Cloud CX APIs. As a pioneer in sales performance management, Xactly provides a comprehensive suite that empowers teams to build data-driven compensation programs and optimize effective sales programs. Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Xactly and its customers will benefit from built-in AI and machine learning to help securely activate real-time insights and speed execution.

This is a significant example of a major cloud-native company turning to Oracle to transform its business. Xactly has been named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Sales Performance Management for the past seven years. The sales performance management market grew 14 percent to $1 billion in 2019 as companies look to gain insights into valuable data across their operations to improve sales execution and operational efficiencies.

Oracle is uniquely positioned to support Xactly's global expansion due to its network architecture, capacity, and Cloud Region locations. Oracle's second-generation cloud infrastructure, combined with expertise in security, will support Xactly as it expands.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Xactly

Xactly is a leading global provider of enterprise cloud-based Sales Performance Management solutions for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Xactly Incent Suite drives sales behaviors to align with company objectives, increasing employee trust and loyalty with error-free commission payments and on-demand visibility, improving operational efficiencies and productivity.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

