Xactus Acquires Baleen Solutions, Expanding Intelligent Verification Capabilities for Self-Employed Income Analysis

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions across financial services, today announced the acquisition of Baleen Solutions, a technology provider specializing in automated self-employed income analysis. The acquisition strengthens Xactus360, the company's Intelligent Verification Platform™, by adding advanced technology being offered as Income CalculationX, built on capabilities acquired from Baleen, that helps organizations evaluate complex income scenarios faster, more consistently, and with greater confidence.

Today, income is increasingly multi-source, with nearly 40% of Americans reporting they earn money through a secondary income stream. As organizations across lending and financial decisioning work to keep pace with changing borrower profiles, the need for efficient, transparent, and scalable income analysis continues to grow.

"Self-employed income has long been one of the most challenging areas to evaluate consistently," said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. "Baleen's technology strengthens our ability to deliver intelligent verification at scale, helping our clients reduce manual effort while improving transparency, documentation, and efficiency."

Baleen's proprietary technology automates the analysis of income by quickly and accurately extracting and organizing data from tax documents. Once integrated into Xactus360, Income CalculationX will leverage Baleen's automated income analysis using machine-driven document recognition to process tax documents without human involvement creating a fully auditable workflow between the loan originator and underwriter while improving efficiency and consistency. Baleen previously announced a collaboration with Fannie Mae to support this workflow, making income calculation more accessible and efficient for lenders.

"This acquisition represents a shared vision for how verification should work," said Zac Campeau, CEO of Baleen Solutions. "By combining Baleen's automation with Xactus360, Xactus is modernizing income analysis through technology that is faster, more consistent, and fully auditable."

This acquisition builds on Xactus' existing Verification of Employment and Income solutions and reflects the company's continued momentum in expanding the Xactus360 Intelligent Verification Platform. By integrating specialized technologies into a single, configurable ecosystem, Xactus helps organizations replace fragmented workflows with connected, data-driven verification experiences that adapt to borrower complexity and evolving market conditions.

About Baleen Solutions

Baleen Solutions is a fintech service provider specializing in automated income analysis for self-employed individuals. Serving lenders, tax professionals, and wealth management organizations, Baleen leverages machine vision and data processing technology to deliver fast, accurate, and auditable income insights that support confident decision-making.

About Xactus

Xactus is a leading verification innovator advancing intelligent verification across financial services. Through its proprietary Intelligent Verification Platform, Xactus360, the company delivers advanced data and technology solutions that help organizations make better decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing operational waste. With a focus on automation, accuracy, and innovation, Xactus continues to modernize verification and improve outcomes across complex decisioning environments.

For more information about this acquisition and Xactus360, visit xactus.com or contact [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Xactus