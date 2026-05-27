Xactus Acquires Mortgage Credit Link (MCL) from MeridianLink; Introduces New Brand XedaLink

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions across financial services, today announced the acquisition of Mortgage Credit Link™ (MCL), a web-based order fulfillment hub that streamlines credit and verification data ordering from application to closing, now operating as XedaLink™ a subsidiary of Xactus. This strategic addition will operate as an independent subsidiary. The move reflects Xactus' continued focus on expanding its technology capabilities while preserving flexibility and choice for lenders navigating an evolving verifications landscape.

As the mortgage and financial services industries continue to adapt to changing borrower profiles, regulatory dynamics, and data considerations, lenders are increasingly seeking solutions that provide both consistency and optionality in how they assess and verify consumer information.

By adding XedaLink to its portfolio, Xactus is strengthening its ability to support a broad range of client needs while maintaining a structure that enables independent operation and distinct market positioning.

"As the market continues to evolve, so must the way we support it," said Perry Steiner, Founder and CEO of Xactus. "With XedaLink, we are building on that foundation to deliver greater access and impact across the ecosystem."

XedaLink will continue to operate within its existing framework, serving its clients and partners while benefiting from the scale, infrastructure, and investment of Xactus. This approach is designed to maintain continuity, minimize disruption, and support long-term innovation.

"Our clients need solutions that are connected and adaptable to how they operate," said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. "Adding XedaLink as an independent subsidiary allows us to continue delivering greater flexibility, optionality and value for our clients."

The acquisition aligns with Xactus' broader strategy of building a connected ecosystem of capabilities that support lenders across the lifecycle of a loan without limiting how they choose to engage with the market.

By combining scale with specialization, Xactus aims to enhance its ability to deliver solutions that are adaptable, transparent, and aligned with the needs of a dynamic lending environment.

Xactus was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and McDonald Hopkins, with financing provided by JP Morgan. MeridianLink® was advised by Raymond James and King & Spalding. Additional details about the transaction were not disclosed.

About Mortgage Credit Link, now operating as XedaLink

Mortgage Credit Link™ (MCL) now XedaLink, is a web-based order fulfillment hub that streamlines credit and verification data ordering from application to closing.

About Xactus

Xactus is a leading verification innovator advancing intelligent verification across financial services. Through its proprietary Intelligent Verification Platform, Xactus360, the company delivers advanced data and technology solutions that help organizations make better decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing operational waste. With a focus on automation, accuracy, and innovation, Xactus continues to modernize verification and improve outcomes across complex decisioning environments.

For more information about this acquisition and Xactus360, visit xactus.com or contact [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Xactus