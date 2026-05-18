Xactus Creates Chief AI Architect Role to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation Across the Xactus360 Intelligent Verification Platform

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the appointment of Crispen Masunda as Chief AI Architect. In this new role, Masunda will lead the company's AI innovation strategy and advance the evolution of the Xactus360 Intelligent Verification Platform™.

As AI continues to transform how organizations analyze data, automate workflows, and improve decision-making, Xactus is expanding its investment in practical, responsible AI capabilities designed specifically for the mortgage industry. These advancements will help lenders operate more efficiently, reduce data waste, and make faster, more informed decisions throughout the mortgage lifecycle.

"While Xactus has been leveraging AI since 2022, the pace of innovation has made AI a strategic imperative for our business," said Shelley Leonard, President at Xactus. "We have already integrated AI across our platform, and adding dedicated leadership in this area will accelerate our roadmap and further strengthen our commitment to safe, ethical, and governed AI innovation."

Masunda brings more than 15 years of experience designing and deploying enterprise AI and analytics solutions across both public and private sector organizations. His expertise spans predictive modeling, conversational AI, decision-support systems, and advanced analytics, with a focus on solving complex operational and business challenges at scale.

"With AI becoming increasingly central to business and everyday life, it became clear we needed a dedicated leader focused on advancing our AI strategy and implementation," said James Owens, Chief Technology Officer at Xactus. "Crispen's experience delivering business-driven AI solutions brings a strong combination of innovation and operational expertise to our technology leadership team and will create meaningful value for our customers."

As Xactus continues to advance the Xactus360 Intelligent Verification Platform™, the company remains focused on delivering AI capabilities that are transparent, governed, and purpose-built for the mortgage ecosystem. This continued investment will enhance the development of AI-enabled solutions that enhance operational efficiency, strengthen data governance, and support confident, compliant lending decisions.

About Xactus

Xactus is a leading verification innovator advancing intelligent verification across financial services. Through its proprietary Intelligent Verification Platform, Xactus360, the company delivers advanced data and technology solutions that help organizations make better decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing operational waste. With a focus on automation, accuracy, and innovation, Xactus continues to modernize verification and improve outcomes across complex decisioning environments.

To learn more, visit xactus.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Xactus