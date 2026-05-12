Xactus Enhances Xactus360 with Experian Verify™ Preview Report, Delivering Early Employment Insight at No Cost

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the availability of the Experian Verify™ Preview Report within the Xactus360 Intelligent Verification Platform™, giving lenders upfront visibility into borrower employment data before initiating a full verification request.

Now embedded directly within the credit report experience, the Experian Verify Preview Report gives lenders a view into which employment records, for a specific consumer, are available for instant verification, helping teams make faster, more informed decisions across the loan lifecycle.

"At a time when lenders are being asked to do more with less, having access to the right data at the right time is critical," said Greg Holmes, Chief Revenue Officer at Xactus. "By bringing employment insight directly into the credit report, we're making it easier for our clients to reduce unnecessary costs, streamline their workflows, and make more confident verification decisions from the start."

Traditionally, lenders have had to order a full verification of employment and income (VOE/I) report to determine if usable data exists. The Experian Verify Preview Report changes that by surfacing employer coverage upfront, directly within the credit report.

"Experian is focused on making trusted data more accessible and actionable across the lending ecosystem," said John Tsefrikas, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Experian Verification Solutions. "Through our collaboration with Xactus, the Experian Verify™ Preview Report brings greater visibility into employment data earlier in the process, helping enable more efficient, informed decisioning at scale."

Xactus is the first to embed this capability directly within the credit report workflow, removing the need for a separate verification relationship or additional steps. Previously, lenders could only access this level of employment insight through a direct VOE/I relationship with Experian. By bringing this visibility forward, Xactus expands access and simplifies how lenders identify and act on available employment data.

By previewing employer data in advance, lenders can avoid unnecessary verification orders, reduce operational friction, and improve efficiency as the industry continues to shift toward more data-driven, automated decisioning.

The Experian Verify Preview Report enables a more precise approach to verification, supporting Xactus' broader mission to help lenders order the right data at the right time.

This enhancement further strengthens Xactus360, the industry's first Intelligent Verification Platform™, enabling lenders to orchestrate verification strategies with greater precision, automation, and control. By integrating employment insight earlier in the process, Xactus helps lenders cut through complexity, reduce noise, and make more confident decisions.

Now available within Xactus360, the Experian Verify Preview Report is automatically included at no additional cost for clients who order credit reports through Xactus and utilize Experian Verify, with no new integrations or workflow changes.

About Xactus

Xactus is a leading verification innovator advancing intelligent verification across financial services. Through its proprietary Intelligent Verification Platform, Xactus360, the company delivers advanced data and technology solutions that help organizations make better decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing operational waste. With a focus on automation, accuracy, and innovation, Xactus continues to modernize verification and improve outcomes across complex decisioning environments.

To learn more, visit xactus.com or contact [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Xactus