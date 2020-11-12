Xcelerate Launches Resiliency Services Offering, Experienced Practice Leader Joins To Lead New Offering

James has more than 10 years of resiliency experience across public and private business, including leading resiliency efforts for high visibility, billion-dollar organizations across the transportation and pharmaceutical industries, as well as supporting continuity planning for the Executive branch of the federal government. James has participated in resiliency efforts across FEMA Region II and was on the forefront of creating custom organizational response structures to support a billion-dollar organization in developing an organization-wide adoption of emergency protocols and response plan development. James has spent more than 20 years in professional service and, most recently, led the Resiliency Services practice at what was formerly MorganFranklin Corporation.

Xcelerate prepares its clients for the unexpected by enabling them to be agile in the time of crisis and to seamlessly continue mission critical business operations without loss of service. Their resiliency strategies focus on safety, infrastructure and agility; knowing that in the face of a disruption you must be resilient across all areas of your business. Xcelerate's Resiliency Services offering encompasses service offerings that focus on Continuity Planning, Emergency Management, Mission Assurance, and Public Health Safety and Security.

Xcelerate is committed to our clients and this new service enhancement demonstrates our continued focus to support our clients in the face of the unexpected. This new dimension of Resiliency services enables our clients to prepare for the unforeseen and enable them to maintain mission critical operations during a disaster. From IT to finance, from staff to facilities, from clients to vendors, Xcelerate stands alongside our clients to support their business resiliency programs.

To find out more about the Xcelerate and the business resiliency service offerings, contact James Durnil at [email protected] or 512.826.6806.

Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Strategic Consulting, Digital Transformation, and Enterprise Security — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure. www.xceleratesolutions.com

