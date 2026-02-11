Xcelerate Solutions Announces Promotion of Danny Olmes to President of Aviation Security

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions today announced the promotion of Danny Olmes to President of Aviation Security, a key leadership role in the company's aviation security business unit. In this expanded capacity, Olmes will drive strategic growth, operational excellence, and mission-critical delivery across Transportation Security Administration (TSA) programs and partnerships with federal stakeholders, airport authorities, and industry partners.

In his new role, Mr. Olmes will oversee all operations and business development efforts to support the security, efficiency, and modernization of the nation's airports. He will lead strategy and delivery across initiatives, with a strong focus on Xcelerate's (formerly VMD's) role in TSA's Screening Partnership Program (SPP). His creative insight will help to spearhead technology modernization, advance new screening models, and develop workforce solutions that elevate security outcomes and enhance the passenger experience across airport operations.

"We are excited to promote Danny to President of Aviation Security," said Mark Drever, CEO of Xcelerate. "His extensive operational expertise, dedication to the mission, and talent for forging strong government relationships uniquely qualify him to lead our aviation security division during a crucial time for our nation."

Olmes brings more than 25 years of leadership across government, commercial, and nonprofit sectors, with a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives and operational success. In addition to his new role, he will continue to serve as Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for Xcelerate. Danny currently leads enterprise risk strategies and governance, as well as guiding legislative and government engagement strategies for the company.

Olmes eagerly expressed his pride in leading Xcelerate's aviation security efforts, saying, "I'm honored to lead our aviation security initiatives." he added, "The dedication and commitment of our Xcelerate teams who work tirelessly to protect our airways is truly inspiring. I look forward to further partnering with TSA to enhance airport security and operations in support of TSA's evolving mission."

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company delivering integrated solutions that enhance the security, resilience, and effectiveness of mission-critical operations for federal clients. The company partners with agencies across the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and intelligence communities to provide digital and mission services, aviation security, and enterprise vetting & analysis.

