Xcelerate Solutions Appoints Jeffrey Keen as Senior Vice President of Federal Civilian Programs

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions ('Xcelerate'), a leading defense and national security company, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey A. Keen as Senior Vice President of Federal Civilian Programs, where he will lead the company's strategy, operations, and growth across its federal civilian portfolio.

Jeffery Keen Senior Vice President of Federal Civilian Programs, Xcelerate Solutions

In this role, Keen will oversee program delivery and business development initiatives supporting civilian government customers, strengthening partnerships, and advancing solutions that modernize IT infrastructure, enhance mission performance, and improve service delivery across federal agencies.

"Jeff brings an exceptional combination of operational leadership and deep experience across the federal civilian landscape," said Mark Drever, CEO of Xcelerate Solutions. "His proven ability to manage complex programs, lead high-performing teams, and build trusted government partnerships will be instrumental as we continue expanding our civilian programs."

Keen brings more than two decades of leadership experience in federal contracting, program management, and strategic growth. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Federal Civilian Enterprise Solutions at CACI, where he supported the integration of Applied Insight following its acquisition and helped lead operations and growth initiatives across the company's civilian enterprise portfolio.

Previously, Keen served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Applied Insight, where he oversaw a large operating portfolio supporting both federal civilian and Department of War customers. Throughout his career, he has led programs supporting agencies including the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Courts, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, U.S. Capitol Police, and U.S. Coast Guard, managing teams delivering communications support services, training, cloud services, infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT support.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company delivering integrated solutions that enhance the security, resilience, and effectiveness of mission-critical operations for federal clients. The company partners with agencies across the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and the intelligence community to provide digital and mission services, aviation security, and enterprise vetting & analysis.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions