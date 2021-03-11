Xcelerate Solutions, as part of iWorks Corporation team, wins $86M contract to continue support of DCSA's Personnel Vetting Mission

MCLEAN, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate), as part of the iWorks Corporation (iWorks) team, was awarded the $86 million contract to support the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Vetting Risk Operations Center (VROC) and DoD Consolidated Adjudications Facility (DoD CAF). The contract provides for vetting personnel for access, preserving the adjudicative decision and identifying and mitigating insider threat risk. Work will be performed in and around Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

Xcelerate President and CEO Mark Drever stated "We are excited to continue our support of the VROC personnel vetting mission." Xcelerate has been involved in the personnel security/vetting reform mission-area since its inception and we are honored to play a key role in the federal government's continuous vetting, background investigation, and adjudication mission as part of the iWorks Team.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure. www.xceleratesolutions.com.

