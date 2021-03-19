Xcelerate Solutions recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified company

Xcelerate Solutions

Mar 19, 2021, 09:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on employees' feedback on the Trust Index™ Survey, Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) was recognized as a Great Place to Work®-Certified company. Great Place to Work Certification highlights the people-centered culture and collaborative work environment that has been a cornerstone of the company for more than 11 years. Xcelerate fosters a high-trust culture, where employees are valued, care for each other, and share a common vision to make America safer.

"I am extremely proud of our team for all the work they do every day to make Xcelerate a truly great place to work. The collective effort of our team and living our core values is ever present, even as we transitioned to a more virtual environment. This is another reason why winning this award in our current pandemic environment makes it even more special." – President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Drever

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is an amazing achievement for the organization.  Creating a culture and experience where people feel that it is a "great place to work" requires everyone to be invested in the collective success of the team. This recognition is a testament to the individual contributions of everyone at Xcelerate. All Xcelerators should be proud of this accomplishment."   – Chief People Officer, Jason Hite

"In receiving this recognition, we officially affirmed something we have all known: Xcelerate is a great place to work! This achievement is something for all Xcelerators to celebrate." – Human Resources Manager, Samantha Suraz

Learn more about what makes Xcelerate a Great Place to Work: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/5003344

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure. www.xceleratesolutions.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

