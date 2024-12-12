XChange Place Launches Exclusive Investment Opportunity in Cutting-Edge Early Cancer Detection and Treatment TechBio Firm

Revolutionary Digital Marketplace for Alternative Investments Unveils Exclusive Limited-Time Offering to Accredited Investors

TechBio Firm, Backed by World-Class Venture Capital and Cancer Research Experts, Available to Accredited Investors Exclusively Through Innovative Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XChange Place, a revolutionary marketplace providing access to alternative investment opportunities typically unavailable to everyday investors, today announced the launch of its newest offering: an opportunity to invest in a biotech firm in the process of developing a groundbreaking, non-invasive approach to early cancer detection and treatment. This innovative solution, created by top scientists from Stanford and the Silicon Valley ecosystem, is being developed to address some of the most pressing challenges in cancer care.

Visit XChange Place to learn more about the TechBio company and access offering documents. This opportunity is limited to 100 accredited investors and requires an NDA, which can be completed directly on the platform. XChange Place is committed to democratizing access to alternative investments, including Venture Capital, Hedge Funds, Sports, Fine Art, Entertainment, and more.

XChange Place is focused on revolutionizing investing by democratizing access to alternative investments for modern investors that do not have access through traditional channels. Post this

"XChange Place is focused on revolutionizing investing by democratizing access to alternative investments for modern investors that do not have access through traditional channels," said Leland Hardy, manager at XChange Place. "In addition to the possible investment returns, this offering also allows those passionate about battling cancer to invest in a company working on a groundbreaking solution. The company decided to reserve the final allocation of its investment round for a broader group of investors to drive awareness for its mission to 'Turn Cancer Into A Benign Experience.' We are offering investors this exclusive opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking breakthrough in cancer innovation before the round closes."

According to the National Cancer Institute1, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and is expected to become an even greater threat to life expectancy in the coming years. The TechBio firm is advancing technology that uses programmable genetic constructs to target and eliminate cancer cells.

"This TechBio company has developed a synthetic biology construct that is designed to determine both the type and location of cancer with high accuracy. Our take is that this technology will be one of the most impactful cancer innovations of our generation," said Dan Matthies, founder and CEO of Reaction Global.

The firm was founded to address critical questions that often take too long to answer for cancer patients: Is what we are seeing in an image really cancer, or is it benign? Does it require immediate treatment? Where exactly is the cancer? Current methods often miss malignant cells and struggle to pinpoint their precise location, leading to missed diagnoses and cancer recurrence in a high percentage of patients, often the majority.

By combining biology, software, engineering, and AI, this firm is working to build a future where patients never have to leave a diagnostic appointment without clarity and can begin cancer treatment immediately, when the chances of survival are higher.

About XChange Place

XChange Place is a financial technology platform that provides investors access to unique non-correlated assets. The firm has created a revolutionary marketplace for investment in alternatives including Fine Art, Entertainment assets in film theater and music, sports assets as well as alternatives in Real Estate and other fund investments and special situations. The platform creates opportunities for people to invest in unique assets that are normally not available in smaller denominated investments.

For more information, please visit https://xchangeplace.io/, and for the latest updates, follow XChange Place on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Simpson | JConnelly for XChange Place

[email protected]

This press release is provided by XChange Place, Inc. ("XChange Place"). The information is in summary form for convenience of presentation and under no circumstances should the information in this press release be used or considered as an offer to sell or the invitation or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nor any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority has recommended or approved any investment or the accuracy or completeness of any of the information or materials. XChange Place has not taken steps to verify the adequacy, accuracy, or completeness of the information. Neither XChange Place nor any of its officers, directors, agents and employees makes any warranty, express or implied, of any kind related to the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of any information on this website or the use of information in this press release.

No offer or invitation or solicitation to purchase securities will be made prior to the delivery of definitive documentation relating to the specific securities being offered by XChange Place. Before making an investment decision with respect to any investment, potential investors are advised to carefully read the related final documentation and offering memorandum.

XPSIF does not give or offer any business advice, investment advice, tax or legal advice to anyone, accordingly, potential investors are advised to consult with their tax, legal and financial advisors with respect to any investment. Investments in the firm are not bank deposits, are not insured by the FDIC or by any other Federal government agency, are not guaranteed by XChange Place, and may lose value.

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or predictions of future outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a variety of factors. XChange Place undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

The investment opportunities provided by XChange Place are "private offerings" of securities that are not publicly traded, are subject to holding period requirements, and are intended for investors who do not need a liquid investment. The private offerings will not be registered with the SEC or any state securities commission or regulatory authority. Investments in private offerings are speculative and involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in such offerings. Investments in private offerings are highly illiquid and those investors who cannot hold an investment for at least 5 years should not invest.

1 https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/understanding/statistics

SOURCE XChange Place