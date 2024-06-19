XCMG Brasil Industria Celebrates 10 Years with Milestone of Its 23,456th Machine Rolled Off

POUSO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Brasil Industria Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425, "XCMG"), marked its tenth anniversary by rolling out its 23,456th machine - the newly launched XC958BR loader - in a ceremony attended by over 200 guests of industry leaders and local dignitaries. The key to the loader was handed over to Anderson Abreu, CEO of Simak Rent, one of the leading machinery and construction equipment rental companies in Brazil.

XCMG Brasil Industria Ltda. Celebrates 10 Years with Milestone of Its 23,456th Machine Rolled Off.

The event not only celebrated a decade of operations, but also showcased the continuous innovation and technological advancements in Chinese engineering machinery. "XCMG has achieved critical success in innovation," said Abreu. "Simak has incorporated several of XCMG's electrified and intelligent products into our equipment portfolio."

Through a video address, Yang Dongsheng, the chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, highlighted that XCMG remains dedicated to its principal international strategy. "The establishment and operation of the XCMG Brazil manufacturing base have showcased a decade of dynamic expansion. Looking ahead, XCMG Brazil will keep on firmly implementing its localization strategy, aiming to collectively advance the exploration of more opportunities."

Over the past ten years, XCMG Brazil has been deeply integrated into local communities through various social welfare activities, including flood relief efforts and educational support programs.

"A considerable rise in tax revenues for Pouso Alegre, XCMG facilitates greater investments by the local government in crucial sectors like infrastructure, education, and healthcare, thereby broadly improving the region's developmental prospects," José Dimas Silva, Mayor of Pouso Alegre, expressed his gratitude for XCMG's contributions at the event. "The partnership between XCMG and an extensive network of suppliers and service providers has been instrumental in driving the region's economic and social progress, fostering a healthy cycle vital for achieving sustainable development."

XCMG in Brazil has generated over 1,500 jobs locally. With a focus on localizing its operations, the company has spearheaded the in-country production of several component parts, including the lower frames of excavators and the structural elements of both the boom and arm, among others. It has evaluated the production capabilities for each operation, incorporating and enhancing 285 units of machinery like welding robots and component assembly lines. In pursuit of advancements in digital development, manufacturing, and logistics, XCMG has boosted its IT proficiency by launching systems like SAP, PDM, WMS, and others.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery