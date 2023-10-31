XCMG Crane: A Powerhouse Performance at 2023 CICA Expo

News provided by

XCMG Crane

31 Oct, 2023, 00:52 ET

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Crane showcased its latest crane models specifically designed for the Australian market at the 2023 CICA Expo, held in Perth, Australia, from 26-28 Oct.

The featured products, fully adapted to the Australian market, include the XCT25L4_Y truck crane and the XCA40_E and XCA160 all-terrain cranes.

Continue Reading
2023 CICA Expo: XCMG Crane Shines with Powerful Showcase.
2023 CICA Expo: XCMG Crane Shines with Powerful Showcase.

"We're thrilled to display these cranes at the largest crane exhibition in the southern hemisphere. The models drew widespread attention," said Stephen Broomfield, XCMG's Crane Product Sales Manager in Australia. "Unlike the previous edition of the CICA Expo, this year's event has been a commercial success for XCMG. We introduced three crane products with exceptional performance, strength, and working range that meet Australian customers' expectations."

Outfitted with high-reliability components, the XCT25L4_Y truck crane stands out as the star model among XCMG's exhibited cranes. It's designed specifically for operations in rainy, hot, and humid environments, making it perfectly suited for urban renovation, transportation, ports, bridges, oil fields, mines, and other challenging operating conditions. With a 34-meter 4-section main boom, an 8.3-meter auxiliary arm, and a 4.2-ton counterweight, the model boasts an impressive lifting capacity.

In addition to the XCT25L4_Y, XCMG showcased two all-terrain cranes, the XCA40_E and the XCA160:

  • XCA40_E, boasting a lifting capacity of 40 tons, is equipped with a 35-meter 4-section main boom. Its all-wheel steering chassis provides exceptional manoeuvrability, demonstrated by a minimum turning diameter of just 9.7 meters. The model benefits from a cutting-edge power platform, centred around a low-speed, high-torque engine and a high-ratio over-speed gearbox. These enhancements translate to robust driving performance, substantial load-bearing capacity, and remarkable stability. Notably, the crane achieves a 12% reduction in driving fuel consumption, a 15% boost in power performance, and a 15% decrease in overall fuel consumption while in operation, striking an optimal balance between power output and fuel efficiency.
  • XCA160 is a formidable 160-ton crane with the distinct honour of having the longest main boom in its class at 65 meters and is highly adaptable for mining operations. The model offers exceptional load-carrying scalability, is perfect for lifting in tight spaces, and can maintain operations in soaring temperatures of up to 50°C. The crane's single-engine design results in a substantial reduction, over 40%, in annual power system maintenance costs.

The CICA Expo stands as the largest crane exhibition in the southern hemisphere, driving competitiveness, spurring economic and financial growth, and fostering technological innovation within the crane industry. Given its significance, the event serves as an invaluable platform for XCMG to enhance and deepen its brand presence in the Australian market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261816/XCMG_Crane.jpg

SOURCE XCMG Crane

Also from this source

XCMG Crane présente ses derniers produits et solutions lors du salon GIS EXPO 2023

XCMG Crane présente ses derniers produits et solutions lors du salon GIS EXPO 2023

XCMG Crane s'apprête à présenter deux modèles de grues spécialement conçus pour le marché européen lors du GIS EXPO 2023, marquant ainsi sa deuxième...
XCMG Crane präsentiert seine neuesten Produkte und Lösungen auf der GIS EXPO 2023

XCMG Crane präsentiert seine neuesten Produkte und Lösungen auf der GIS EXPO 2023

XCMG Crane wird auf der GIS EXPO 2023 zwei Kranmodelle vorstellen, die speziell für den europäischen Markt entwickelt wurden. Dies ist die zweite...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.