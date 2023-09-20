XCMG Crane Showcases Its Latest Products and Solutions at GIS EXPO 2023

PIACENZA, Italy, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Crane is set to present two crane models specifically designed for the European market at GIS EXPO 2023, marking its second showcase at the show since 2019. Attendees can view these innovations at outdoor booth N138-0159 from October 5 to 7 in Piacenza, Italy.

Get ready to explore XCMG Crane and discover the next level of performance and efficiency
GIS EXPO, Europe's largest crane machinery exhibition, is held biennially and caters to users of machinery and equipment for lifting, industrial, and port handling, as well as for heavy transport vehicles. The exhibition serves as a platform for leading construction machinery manufacturers worldwide to display their most recent products and technologies.

"Under the theme 'Elevate Your Potential: Embrace Longer, Stronger, and More Reliable Solutions', we are excited to showcase our cutting-edge crane innovations to global customers while sharing the key factors behind our success," said Sun Jianzhong, Vice President of XCMG Construction Machinery and General Manager of XCMG Crane. "Our commitment to localized and customized product development ensures we address the unique needs of our customers."

At this year's GIS EXPO, XCMG Crane will exhibit models specifically tailored for the European market:

  • XCA130E all-terrain crane: holding the distinction of being China's first WVTA-certified heavy lift mobile crane with four or more axles, the XCA130E boasts a maximum boom length of 94.5 meters. The model features an innovative heavy-duty single-transverse independent suspension system that enhances operational stability by 19% and improves off-road capability in rugged terrain by 60% compared to its predecessor. The model's superior maneuverability, safety, and reliability are bound to leave a lasting impression on visitors to the exhibition.

  • XCR55L5_E rough terrain crane: featuring high-end configurations and unmatched performance, the star model incorporates a number of intelligent technologies, including automatic planning of working conditions, fault self-diagnosis, and active traffic protection, ensuring a smart and safe operational experience. The engine of the rough terrain crane works seamlessly with the hydraulic system, ensuring maximum fuel efficiency and enhancing fuel utilization to significantly reduce costs. Furthermore, the new energy-saving hydraulic system, coupled with a high-efficiency torque converter, positions the machine at the forefront of eco-friendly and energy-efficient operations. The special corner self-adjusting multi-mode steering technology offers superior maneuverability, achieving a smaller turning radius, making it ideal for operations in constricted spaces.

XCMG Crane is focused on bolstering its presence in Europe by leveraging the expertise available at XCMG Group's R&D center and European headquarters in Germany. Through the establishment of an extensive local sales and service network, the company aims to cater to customers in Europe with cutting-edge lifting equipment and comprehensive solutions.

