XCMG Machinery Advances New Equipment Development, Driving Low-Carbon Transformation of Industry Chain with Global Partners

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

13 Sep, 2023, 08:41 ET

Part of the Electric Models from XCMG Are Geared up with CATL Power Cell

URUMQI, China, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong commitment to sustainable strategy for green, low carbon and intelligent new infrastructure, XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) is leading the R&D and application of new energy equipment in construction projects. 

Continue Reading
XCMG Machinery Advances New Equipment Development, Driving Low-Carbon Transformation of Industry Chain with Global Partners.
XCMG Machinery Advances New Equipment Development, Driving Low-Carbon Transformation of Industry Chain with Global Partners.

To date, XCMG has delivered more than 350 units of methanol powered XKT136 mining trucks to mines in Xinjiang, China. Methanol has high octane rating but very low emission – reducing hydrocarbon emission by 40 percent in complete combustion state, and the XKT136 can save more than 35 percent in energy consumption compared with equivalent diesel fuel vehicles. 

The XKT136 features a dual-motor extended range power generation module and dual-motor drive system allowing it to achieve around-the-clock operation. It's equipped with the industry's largest methanol tank with a capacity of 1,200L, as well as an efficient and intelligent energy recovery system to maximize the cruising range. 

"XCMG's development strategy is anchored by technology, about 4.5 to 5 percent of our total revenues go into R&D, and clean energy equipment development is a key direction with growing sales revenue – in the first half of 2023, the new energy product revenue was up 174.9 percent compare to the second half of 2022," said Yang Dongsheng, CEO of XCMG. 

Also in August, XCMG delivered 100 units of new energy tractors to a customer in Zhangjiajie, China, a flagship model which will bring new ideas for green, smart, and convenient solution to local logistics. 

It's equipped with durable lithium iron phosphate batteries from CATL and key technologies to guarantee safe travelling, charging, and battery changing. The application of cutting-edge technologies including pneumatic locking mechanism, optical positioning, and wireless communication achieves high-speed power exchange within 3-5 minutes to realize non-stop transportation. 

On August 5, XCMG delivered 50 units of pure electric tractors to a customer in Linyi, China, with battery, motor, and electronic control system, the product can play up to 97 percent of the power, coupled with multi-gear energy recovery system to provide robust power while lowering the consumption. 

In the face of tremendous changes and challenges of the construction machinery industry, XCMG thrives to meet the new demands in the new era with green technology and product innovations, ceaselessly bringing products and services to global customers with industry leading technology on new energy and intelligent transformation. 

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Also from this source

XCMG Machinery Reports H1 2023 Results: Prominent Advantage of Integrated Industrial Layout and High-Quality Development Continues to Break New Grounds

Yang Dongsheng : XCMG accélère la « glocalisation » et fait progresser la chaîne industrielle collaborative sur le continent américain

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.