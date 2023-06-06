XCMG Machinery Consolidates Top Three Ranking on KHL Group's Yellow Table, Leads Chinese OEM Market

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

06 Jun, 2023, 06:54 ET

XUZHOU,China, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has ranked No. 3 among the world's original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the latest Yellow Table published by International Construction Magazine, a subsidiary of global construction media company KHL Group. XCMG has maintained the top three rankings for three consecutive years. 

Continue Reading
XCMG Machinery Consolidates Top Three Ranking on KHL Group’s Yellow Table, Leads Chinese OEM Market.
XCMG Machinery Consolidates Top Three Ranking on KHL Group’s Yellow Table, Leads Chinese OEM Market.

The Yellow Table ranks the world's top 50 OEMs by sales revenues in 2022. Despite the influences from the economic cycle as well as the construction machinery industry's close relation to the overall demands and fixed investments, XCMG reported a total revenue of 93.817 billion yuan (USD 13.20 billion), 27.838 billion yuan (USD 3.92 billion) of which were from overseas revenues, a 50.5 percent growth year-on-year and accounting for 30 percent of XCMG's total revenue, while its export income totaled 21.63 billion yuan (USD 3.04 billion), marking a 70.5 percent increase year-on-year.

Leveraging high-performance products and strong brand influence, multiple of XCMG's business units, including excavation, hoisting, earthmoving, and road machinery, have been growing exponentially with increased market shares and top rankings globally. 

In 2022, XCMG has delivered large batches of products to high-end markets in Europe and North America, as well as countries along the "Belt and Road" Initiative. It has exported the 800-ton all-terrain crane to Singapore, 2,000-ton wind turbine crane to Bosnia and Herzegovina, setting a series of export records. 

XCMG has achieved sales and successful delivery of the entire crane product portfolio in Europe, which makes it the only company to export complete sets of hoisting machinery in batches to the European market. XCMG's excavator equipment have received rave reviews in the U.S., while its new energy electric products were praised by the New Zealand Prime Minister and Minister of Transport. The GR5505 mining graders, which XCMG has developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, have been shipped off to work in mines in Australia. 

Meanwhile XCMG has continually achieved breakthroughs in the R&D and manufacturing of green and new energy equipment products, further advancing the sustainable strategy for green, low-carbon, and intelligent new infrastructure. 

"I think more and more people are realizing that electric vehicles can be a very important approach to decarbonization, and in the next five years there will be more and more new energy products, probably reaching the scale of 30 percent," said Liu Jiansen, vice president of XCMG. 

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Also from this source

XCMG Machinery soutient des projets d'infrastructure mondiaux et promeut un développement dynamique et durable

XCMG Machinery presenta sus últimos productos y soluciones en las principales ferias internacionales: DDT 2023 y Expomin 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.