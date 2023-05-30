XCMG Machinery Ranks Top Three in AccessM20 Manufacturers Listing for Its Surging Business of the 2022 Calendar Year

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

30 May, 2023, 06:20 ET

XUZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has ranked among the top three in the 2023 AccessM20 List recently released by Access International, the world's largest access manufacturer listing that shows the annual revenue from the previous calendar year for 40 of the largest access equipment producers. XCMG has moved up two places from fifth place in 2021 and maintains the highest ranking among Chinese construction equipment manufacturers. 

In 2022, XCMG has fully carried forward its global development roadmap and achieved major sales breakthroughs of aerial work platforms in the markets of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and it has debuted 10 products from three categories at the bauma 2022 that wowed the international visitors with their intelligent, innovative, and green aerial work solutions.

The entire aerial work platform product portfolio of XCMG has passed the strictest CE certification in Europe, the ANSI certification in North America, and the AS/NZS1418 certification in Australia. Now exported to more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, XCMG's high-performance, efficient, safe, and reliable aerial work equipment can meet the various demands of customers from different markets, and the export volume continues to grow rapidly. 

XCMG Fire-Fighting Safety Equipment has won a series of awards and recognitions in 2022, including being recognized as a national enterprise with advantages in intellectual property. The XGS28ACK straight boom aerial work platform from the Smart Cloud K series was named one of the "Top 50 Products of China Construction Machinery" in 2022. 

Committed to leading industry development with technological innovation, XCMG has significantly invested in developing new products, including the XGS70K, a record-breaking telescopic boom lift.  

XCMG continually breaks new ground in the R&D of green and new energy equipment products, and it has released a lineup of high-performance electric products, including the first pure electric articulated boom aerial work platform GTBZ14JD, the flagship models from the Smart Cloud K series XGA22ACK and XGS28ACK, and scissor fork lifts XG1523RT and G1823RT. 

"Leveraging years of technological achievements, XCMG is leading the industry's development with major breakthroughs in product safety, sustainability, and maneuverability, which are achieved through intelligent equipment, automated manufacturing, modularized core components, and digitalized management, creating greater value for our customers and partners," said Li Qianjin, Assistant President of XCMG Machinery.

For more information about XCMG, please visit http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Also from this source

XCMG Machinery avanza en la hoja de ruta de la internacionalización y el desarrollo sostenible

En organisant son cinquième Festival international des clients, XCMG Machinery fait progresser la feuille de route de l'internationalisation et du développement durable en mettant l'accent sur la transformation intelligente et les nouveaux produits énergétiques

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.