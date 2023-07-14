XCMG Machinery Releases HANYUN OS 2023, Empowering New Industrialization with Intelligent and Digital Transformation

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

14 Jul, 2023

XUZHOU, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has officially released the HANYUN OS 2023 at the 2023 Industrial Internet Conference, marking a new milestone for XCMG HANYUN as it embarks on a journey of innovation on digitalization, and sustainable solutions with the goal of supporting global customers.

XCMG Machinery Releases HANYUN OS 2023, Empowering New Industrialization with Intelligent and Digital Transformation.
The XCMG HANYUN industrial internet platform was developed by XCMG to promote the digital and intelligent transformation of various industries through integrating industrial big data and changing the paradigms of production, service, and business model. It now serves as a reliable partner for 70,000 users from 80 industries across 80 countries and regions worldwide.

The new OS of XCMG HANYUN, a lightweight and easy-to-deploy platform, will empower global users with integrated digital capabilities leveraging the six core technologies of embedded edge computing, production process simulation, big data mining, low-code technology, digital twin, and AI. The new launch also includes upgrades of three key platforms – HANYUN Industrial Internet, HANYUN Digital Thread, and HANYUN Digital Twin.

"The release of HANYUN OS 2023 marks the beginning of a new chapter for XCMG HANYUN in the field of industrial internet. Looking ahead, XCMG HANYUN, which is driven by innovation, will continue to tackle core technologies and provide powerful support for the high-quality development of China's manufacturing industries, injecting robust strength to achieve greater success," said Zhang Qiliang, CEO of XCMG HANYUN, who shared practice cases of how XCMG HANYUN supports the industries.

XCMG HANYUN provides professional consulting, design, development, manufacturing, implementation, and operation products and services relating to industrial internet and integrated intelligent manufacturing solutions. Earlier this year, it received the Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 5 ("CMMI5").

The exhibition of XCMG HANYUN at the 2023 Industrial Internet Conference was themed making industries more intelligent with digital technologies. XCMG HANYUN especially showcased its intelligent service solutions for the back market as well as innovative applications and achievements in terms of the integrated solution of industrial internet + industry park, as well as case studies for various industries including nonferrous metals, core components, intelligent healthcare, and more.

"XCMG HANYUN will continually focus on achieving breakthroughs in innovative technologies and promoting the coordinated, high-quality development of the digital economy and the real economy, taking on the key role of promoting the new industrialization as the foundation of digital transformation," noted Zhang.

