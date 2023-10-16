XCMG Machinery Showcases Latest Emergency Rescue Equipment and Solution at China Fire 2023

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

16 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) exhibited a comprehensive lineup of 16 emergency rescue equipment products and one virtual simulation training system for five major application scenarios of high-rise rescue, industrial fire, urban inland inundation, geological disaster, and forest fire prevention and control at the 20th China International Fire Protection Equipment Technology Conference & Exposition which is held from October 10 to 13 in Beijing, China.

Continue Reading
The DG101 Aerial Fire Truck from XCMG Machinery Has Been Debut Among Other 16 Latest Emergency Rescue Equipment and Solutions at China Fire 2023 at Beijing.
The DG101 Aerial Fire Truck from XCMG Machinery Has Been Debut Among Other 16 Latest Emergency Rescue Equipment and Solutions at China Fire 2023 at Beijing.

"We're witnessing more frequent extreme weathers and natural disasters in recent years, the demand for emergency rescue equipment continues to grow, XCMG leverages its leading advantages in developing and manufacturing firefighting machinery equipment for various scenarios – our aerial fire trucks have been ranked No.1 in domestic sales for 13 years consecutively, and we've been exploring new technologies, new products, and new fields to establish a comprehensive portfolio of more than 100 emergency rescue equipment products of different categories as well as set solutions," said Li Qianjin, assistant president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Fire Safety Equipment.

Innovative equipment breaking through new grounds

  • The DG101 aerial fire truck is an "ace" product developed by XCMG Fire Fighting Safety Equipment and tallest in Asia with maximum working height of 101 meters and maximum working range of 25 meters, it boasts the advantages of high technical safety, wide application scope, strong obstacle crossing capability and more to lead in terms of rescue ability and efficiency, operational performance, intelligent features, and safety.
  • The XUV25 companion robot, which appeared in sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," is designed for assisting rescue and construction tasks of firefighting, power grid, mining and more by tackling the "last mile" bottleneck of transport, inspection and more.
  • The YT42G1 aerial ladder fire truck is China's first 40-meter straight boom product and tallest in the industry, it integrates high-rise rescue, fire extinguishing functions and more with strong obstacle-crossing ability (4.9 meters), large operation range, flexible high-altitude rescue, and high working efficiency. The fully-automatic proportional foam mixing system with 5t liquid capacity has rated flow rate up to 50L/s, delivering strong fire extinguishing performance.
  • The AP35G2 drone compressed air foam aerial fire truck carries two 50-kilogram firefighting and rescue drones plus one M300 reconnaissance UAV, it's suitable for firefighting and flood rescue operations in high-rise buildings, forests, grasslands, and petrochemical plants as a strong complementary equipment for aerial fire trucks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248033/The_DG101_Aerial_Fire_Truck_XCMG_Machinery_Has_Been_Debut.jpg 

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Also from this source

BICES 2023 : XCMG Machinery occupe le devant de la scène avec ses machines de construction intelligentes et respectueuses de l'environnement

BICES 2023 : XCMG Machinery occupe le devant de la scène avec ses machines de construction intelligentes et respectueuses de l'environnement

XCMG Machinery (« XCMG », SHE:000425), fabricant leader dans le domaine des machines de construction, a présenté 28 produits d'équipement phares dans ...
BICES 2023: La maquinaria de XCMG ocupa un lugar central con maquinaria de construcción inteligente y ecológica

BICES 2023: La maquinaria de XCMG ocupa un lugar central con maquinaria de construcción inteligente y ecológica

El líder en fabricación de maquinaria de construcción, XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) ha exhibido 28 productos de equipos insignia de ocho...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.