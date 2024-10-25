XCMG to Unveil Innovative Crane Solutions at AGEDI Exhibition in Partnership with Infinity Maq

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG, in collaboration with its esteemed Mexican dealer Infinity Maq, is gearing up to participate in the highly anticipated 9th edition of the AGEDI Crane Expo, scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 1, 2024.

Over the years, AGEDI has established itself as a pivotal platform for showcasing the latest innovations, fostering industry collaborations, and driving technological advancements in the sector.

XCMG will showcase a trio of its most advanced and versatile crane models: the XCA200G8-1 all-terrain crane, the XCT80G5-1 truck crane, and the XCR70H rough terrain crane：

XCA200G8-1 All-Terrain Crane

The XCA200G8-1 is a testament to XCMG's commitment to excellence and innovation. With a maximum lifting capacity of 200 tons and a main boom length of up to 90 meters, this all-terrain crane is designed to handle the most demanding construction projects. Its advanced control systems ensure precision and safety, while its robust design and high mobility make it suitable for both urban and remote locations. The XCA200G8-1 also features state-of-the-art fuel efficiency technologies, reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

XCT80G5-1 Truck Crane

The XCT80G5-1 offers a perfect blend of power and versatility. Capable of lifting up to 80 tons with a main boom length of up to 51.5 meters, this model is ideal for a wide range of applications, from infrastructure development to industrial maintenance. The user-friendly interface and ergonomic design enhance operator comfort and productivity, making it a reliable choice for long working hours.

XCR70H Rough Terrain Crane

Designed for challenging environments, the XCR70H boasts a lifting capacity of 70 tons and a main boom length of up to 45 meters. Its robust construction and superior mobility allow it to navigate rough terrains with ease, making it an indispensable tool for off-road construction projects. The XCR70H is also equipped with advanced control systems and safety features, ensuring reliable and safe operations in any conditions.

In recent years, XCMG has seen significant growth in Mexico, driven by its advanced product offerings and a deep understanding of local market needs. The company continues to invest in research and development, tailoring its solutions to meet the specific requirements of Mexican customers. By participating in events like the AGEDI exhibition, XCMG aims to further strengthen its market position and foster long-term relationships with key stakeholders.

