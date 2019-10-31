Xeeva and Agiloft Announce New Strategic Partnership for Source-to-Contract Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM), and Xeeva, a global provider of AI-powered specialized procurement software, today announced they have forged a strategic partnership to provide a fully integrated source-to-contract experience for enterprise customers.

Industry analysts have endorsed the significant value customers gain from Agiloft's CCLM suite. With this partnership, customers will now be able to leverage those strengths in the context of Xeeva's source-to-pay solution and achieve improved ROI outcomes. The integrated solution offers customers in the industrial manufacturing and automotive industries the opportunity to rapidly improve their contract management process by containing exposure, controlling leakage, and driving their enterprise to improved levels of global procurement performance.

Xeeva's AI-driven Visibility Results, Sourcing Results, and Procurement Results solutions solve real-world source-to-pay challenges and help organizations realize unprecedented savings and efficiency. Supporting 18 languages and used in over 45 countries, the Xeeva platform is uniquely built with patented AI at its core, which is integrated throughout the entire suite to drive quantifiably superior results across organizations.

Agiloft's Spring 2019 release marked a pivotal moment for the no-code platform, as it announced the Agiloft AI Core, which will enable a host of new functionality, provide an immediate positive impact on user experience, and allow customers to add prebuilt models as well as build custom AI tools. This strategic partnership with Xeeva will further Agiloft's AI strategy, as both companies are championing intelligent, automated technology that helps businesses solve procurement and sourcing challenges.

"Combining Xeeva's patented AI procurement software with Agiloft's market-leading CCLM solution will bring significant value and savings to our customers," said Vikas Shah, Senior Vice President of Product and Business Development at Xeeva. "We are excited to partner with Agiloft and look forward to working with them to continue jointly developing AI-powered procurement and commerce technology."

"Xeeva's expertise in AI technology yields clear results for its customers, as its product and machine learning technology get smarter over time to provide continued ROI," said Brandon Wright, Director of Partner Relations at Agiloft. "Xeeva will make an excellent Agiloft partner because together we provide organizations with the ability to advance and scale a comprehensive CCLM strategy."

Agiloft's global Partner Program serves companies across six continents, growing by 58% in 2019. For more information, visit: https://www.agiloft.com/agiloft-partners.htm.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement of procurement and sourcing. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn't even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

