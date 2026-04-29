Xenith Solutions Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Position for Prime Contracting in Defense Sector

LEESBURG, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering advanced technology solutions to Federal and National Security customers, today announced it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2.

Xenith achieves CMMC Level 2

This milestone reinforces Xenith's commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and delivering secure, resilient solutions to the Department of War (DoW) and broader Defense community. The certification marks a critical step in the company's strategic evolution: from supporting missions primarily as a subcontractor to leading efforts as a prime contractor on high-impact Defense programs.

CMMC Level 2 certification validates Xenith's implementation of rigorous cybersecurity practices aligned with NIST SP 800-171 standards, ensuring the company can securely operate within complex, threat-contested environments. As the DoW continues to prioritize cybersecurity and supply chain integrity, this achievement positions Xenith as a trusted partner capable of owning both delivery and risk at the mission level.

"This certification is more than a compliance milestone; it's a reflection of who we are as a company and where we are going," said Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions. "As we expand our focus toward supporting the Department of War, trust becomes the foundation of everything we deliver. Achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates we are ready to lead; protecting sensitive data, enabling mission success, and stepping forward as a prime contractor in the most demanding environments."

Xenith's transition to a solutions-led, prime contractor posture is grounded in its broader strategy to deliver mission-driven innovation across cybersecurity, data engineering, and advanced software systems. The company's investments in secure architectures, Zero Trust principles, and data lifecycle engineering align directly with evolving defense priorities.

"CMMC Level 2 is a key enabler of our growth strategy," said Mark Coleman, Chief Growth Officer of Xenith Solutions. "It allows us to pursue and win prime opportunities where cybersecurity is not just a requirement, but a discriminator. As we engage more directly with DoW customers, this certification signals that Xenith is prepared to take on greater responsibility; delivering secure, scalable solutions that drive mission outcomes."

This achievement strengthens Xenith Solutions ability to support Defense customers across critical mission areas, including cyber operations, data-driven decision support, and secure distributed systems. The company will continue investing in advanced capabilities and certifications to stay ahead of evolving threats and mission demands.

Xenith Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in mission-focused technology solutions for federal and defense customers. The company delivers expertise in software engineering, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and data lifecycle engineering; helping customers operate with confidence in complex and contested environments. Xenith is committed to advancing mission success through innovation, integrity, and a relentless focus on trust.

Communications Office

Xenith Solutions LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (703) 891-2731

Website: www.xenithsolutions.com

SOURCE Xenith Solutions