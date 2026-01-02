Xenith Solutions Hires Chad Freeman as Chief Solutions Engineer to Lead Mission-Focused Technology Strategy and Innovation

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions is pleased to announce Chad Freeman has joined the company as its new Chief Solutions Engineer, bringing more than two decades of proven technology leadership, mission-focused engineering expertise, and innovation in support of national security customers. Freeman will serve as Xenith's principal technology strategist, shaping enterprise-wide solution architectures, leading modernization initiatives, and driving technical innovation across the Department of War (DoW), Federal Civilian agencies, and the Intelligence Community.

Chad Freeman joins Xenith Solutions as Chief Solutions Engineer

As Chief Solutions Engineer, Freeman will guide Xenith's technology vision: spanning AI/ML, cyber resiliency, cloud modernization, data engineering, Zero Trust architectures, and edge technologies; ensuring all solutions are secure, mission-aligned, and future-ready. He will also mentor the company's next generation of engineers and solution architects while providing technical leadership across shaping, capture, and proposal efforts.

Freeman joins Xenith following an accomplished career leading complex, high-impact programs for the Department of War, start-ups, and large federal integrators. Most recently, he served as Solutions Director for Koverse (acquired by SAIC), where he led the Global Services team and helped scale revenue by driving the expansion of advanced data and mission analytics services. He also oversaw multi-year DoW programs that evolved into national-level mission capabilities, delivering modernization, data transformation, and cloud-based intelligence solutions that advanced warfighter readiness and operational advantage.

His earlier roles include Director of Denver Operations at iNovex, and senior engineering positions at Mercury Intelligence Systems and Raytheon, where he led teams building distributed systems, cloud environments, and object-based intelligence architectures. Across his career, Freeman has consistently shaped technical strategy, architected mission-critical solutions, led large engineering teams, and contributed directly to new business growth through proposals, capability development, and customer engagement.

CEO Lee Shabe praised the strategic addition of Freeman to the leadership team stating: "Chad brings the rare combination of deep technical mastery, operational mission understanding, and the leadership needed to guide a rapidly scaling technology organization. His experience building mission-aligned, future-focused solutions for national security customers will be invaluable as Xenith continues to expand its footprint in Defense, Federal Civilian, and Intelligence markets. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"Xenith Solutions is at an exciting inflection point; driven by innovation, mission purpose, and a commitment to technical excellence," Freeman stated. "I'm honored to help shape the company's technology vision and to partner with our engineers, customers, and leadership team to deliver solutions that truly advance national security missions."

Freeman holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, a Master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Colorado, and dual Bachelor's degrees in Computational Mathematics and Computer Science from Michigan State University. He has also served as a senior engineer, architect, and team leader on numerous classified and mission-critical programs in cloud, cyber, distributed analytics, and intelligence systems.

About Xenith Solutions

Xenith Solutions, along with its subsidiary TRI-COR Industries (TCI), is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and data engineering solutions that support national defense and homeland security missions. The company's growth is underpinned by ISO 20000, 27000, and 9001 certifications, and CMMI SVC/DEV Level 3 appraisals, ensuring high-quality, mission-ready performance. For more information, visit www.xenithsolutions.com.

