Xenith Solutions Secures Position on Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract, Advancing Role in National Missile Defense Modernization

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions, a mission-driven government contractor supporting national defense and homeland security priorities, today announced it has been selected as an awardee under the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award contract vehicle.

The SHIELD contract establishes a long-term acquisition framework to accelerate the development, integration, and sustainment of advanced layered homeland missile defense capabilities. Through this vehicle, Xenith Solutions will compete for task orders supporting research and development, systems engineering, prototyping, experimentation, modernization, and sustainment efforts, including the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled technologies where appropriate.

SHIELD supports the administration's Golden Dome missile defense initiative and is structured to enable rapid innovation and scalable execution across geographically distributed mission environments. Work performed under the contract may occur nationwide, with an ordering period that could extend through December 2035 if all options are exercised.

"Being selected for the SHIELD contract vehicle meaningfully expands Xenith's role in the missile defense ecosystem and accelerates our progression into larger, more complex mission environments," said Lee Shabe, Chief Executive Officer of Xenith Solutions. "This award positions Xenith to compete, scale, and deliver across high-impact defense programs where speed, integration, and mission outcomes matter most. We see SHIELD as a platform for sustained growth and long-term partnership with the Missile Defense Agency."

"SHIELD represents the type of opportunity which supports Xenith's evolution into a recognized mid-tier defense partner where deep mission understanding, technical rigor, and speed of execution matter," stated Mark Coleman, Chief Growth Officer at Xenith Solutions. "Our growth strategy is focused on delivering differentiated, cutting-edge solutions that solve our customers' most complex challenges, not just responding to requirements. This contract vehicle positions Xenith to scale thoughtfully while continuing to lead with innovation and mission outcomes."

Participation in SHIELD aligns with Xenith's broader growth strategy to deepen its presence across the defense market while scaling delivery capabilities in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, data engineering, and systems integration. The award further reinforces the company's ability to support mission owners with agile, resilient solutions designed to meet evolving threat landscapes and operational demands.

