Now accepting orders, the TITAN Noir Series delivers up to 10,000:1 native contrast, 7,000 ISO lumens, and cinematic 4K performance engineered for large-format home entertainment.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a global leader in premium smart projection and home entertainment innovation, today announces the official global launch of its highly anticipated TITAN Noir Series 4K projectors. First showcased at CES 2026, the flagship lineup introduces the world's first Dual Intelligent Iris System, setting a new benchmark for contrast, detail, and cinematic immersion in consumer projection.

XGIMI Opens Orders For TITAN Noir Series 4K Projectors Featuring the World’s First Dual Intelligent Iris System

The TITAN Noir Series represents XGIMI's most advanced engineering to date, designed for discerning home theater enthusiasts and those who demand uncompromising visual performance—whether immersing themselves in the latest blockbuster on the big screen, or taking their gaming experience to a whole new scale with expansive, cinematic display. At the core of its breakthrough performance is the world's first Dual Intelligent Iris System, which delivers exceptional light control, achieving up to 10,000:1 Native Contrast for profoundly deep blacks, brilliant highlights, and lifelike shadow detail that preserves every frame's creative intent.

The TITAN Noir Series launches on Kickstarter with three models—TITAN Noir Max, TITAN Noir Pro, and TITAN Noir offering a range of options from flagship performance to an accessible entry point.

All three models are now available for orders, with introductory pricing as follows:

TITAN Noir Max: $2,999 (MSRP $5,999)

TITAN Noir Pro: $2,699 (MSRP $4,999)

TITAN Noir: $2,499 (MSRP $3,999)

Engineered for Absolute Black

Headlined by the flagship TITAN Noir Max, the series combines premium engineering with flagship-grade components to set a new standard in home projection performance—ideal for large, immersive setups where picture quality and screen size take priority.

Key specifications for the TITAN Noir Max include:

Up to 7,000 ISO Lumens

10,000:1 Native Contrast with Dual Iris

Supports IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

ΔE < 0.8, 110% BT.2020 Coverage

MT9681 Chipset, 4GB + 64GB

Up to 240Hz for Gaming

RGB triple-laser engine

Shipping in June, the TITAN Noir Series is designed to enhance live sports, gaming, and cinematic viewing with smooth 240Hz performance and large-format 4K projection. As the official partner of EA SPORTS FC™ 26, XGIMI brings stadium-level visuals and immersive gameplay experiences into the home.

Unlock Exclusive Pricing on Accessories

During the Kickstarter campaign, XGIMI is offering exclusive launch pricing on a range of accessories—helping backers maximize savings and value when building their ultimate home cinema or living room setup.

100" XGIMI Ascend Floor-Rising Screen - $1,299 (MSRP $1,999)

Ceiling Mount (Interface B) - $199 (MSRP $399)

X-Floor Stand Ultra (Interface B) - $199 (MSRP $399)

For more information, visit the official XGIMI TITAN Noir Series Kickstarter page.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. XGIMI is also expanding their expertise into commercial projector technology to bring immersive experiences to more spaces. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology.

SOURCE XGIMI