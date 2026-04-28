The flagship lineup introduces the world's first Dual Intelligent Iris System and delivers cinematic 4K performance designed for large-format home entertainment.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a global leader in premium smart projection and home entertainment, today announced that its flagship TITAN Noir Series 4K projectors have surpassed $10 million in crowdfunding on Kickstarter since open orders from April 23, marking a major milestone for the company's most advanced projector lineup to date.

Since launching yesterday, the campaign has attracted support from more than 3000 backers worldwide, highlighting strong early demand for premium projection solutions capable of delivering cinema-quality performance at home.

XGIMI TITAN Noir Series Surpasses $10 Million in Kickstarter Funding Following Strong Global Launch

A New Benchmark for Home Cinema

The TITAN Noir Series represents XGIMI's most advanced engineering to date, developed for home theater enthusiasts seeking uncompromising image performance across large viewing surfaces for gaming, live sports and enjoyment. Central to the lineup is the world's first Dual Intelligent Iris System, designed to dynamically optimize light control and deliver up to 10,000:1 native contrast for deeper blacks, enhanced highlights, and lifelike shadow detail.

"This level of early support reflects the growing importance consumers are placing on image quality and viewing scale when it comes to home entertainment," said Apollo Zhong, Founder and CEO at XGIMI. "The TITAN Noir Series was developed to address the needs of viewers who expect exceptional contrast accuracy, brightness, and clarity across large-format displays. This momentum reinforces the direction we're taking as we continue advancing projection technology."

Engineered for Cinematic Precision

The TITAN Noir Series launched on Kickstarter with three models - TITAN Noir Max, TITAN Noir Pro, and TITAN Noir - each designed to support different performance needs while maintaining a consistent focus on cinematic image quality and precision engineering.

The lineup offers flexible performance tiers designed to support a range of home cinema environments. All three models are now available for order, with introductory pricing as follows:

TITAN Noir Max: $2,999 (MSRP $5,999)

TITAN Noir Pro: $2,699 (MSRP $4,999)

TITAN Noir: $2,499 (MSRP $3,999)

Stretch Goals – Unlocked & Coming Soon

To celebrate and reward backer support, XGIMI has introduced the following milestone gifts, which will be unlocked as the campaign progresses:

$10M – Unlocked

All backers will receive 2 x XGIMI Active Shutter 3D Glasses

All backers will receive 2 x XGIMI Active Shutter 3D Glasses $15M – Next Goal

$20M – Final Goal

The TITAN Noir Series Kickstarter campaign will remain live until June 9th, 2026, with shipping also beginning in June. XGIMI is also offering exclusive launch pricing on select accessories, allowing backers to customize and optimize their home cinema or living room setups.

For more information, visit the official XGIMI TITAN Noir Series Kickstarter page or XGIMI.com.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. XGIMI is also expanding their expertise into commercial projector technology to bring immersive experiences to more spaces. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology.

SOURCE XGIMI